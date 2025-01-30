GET THE RIBBON READY: CENTRAL CHARTER SCHOOL COMPLETES CONSTRUCTION OF NEW, 100,000 SQUARE-FOOT, STATE-OF-THE-ART FACILITY

Students Thriving On New School Campus; Grand Opening Ceremony Set for Feb. 1 at 11 a.m.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the sight of construction hats and bulldozers now a distant memory and construction complete, Central Charter School now occupies a new, 100,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility. More than 1,600 students now attend school on the new school campus.

A Grand Opening ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. Members of the community are invited to join students, faculty, and families at the event and tour the facility.

Construction on the three-story facility some have likened to a "house of our dreams" began just over one-and-a-half years ago. The campus, located on North State Road 7 in Fort Lauderdale, includes a new cafeteria, library, music room, indoor gymnasium, and enough classroom space to educate 1,600 students from Kindergarten through Grade 8. Previously, the school occupied three different buildings that had been converted from office and retail space into classrooms. Central Charter School opened in 1997 and serves a student population that hails primarily from Jamaica, Haiti, the Bahamas, and other Caribbean islands.

"The saying cautions us to be careful what you wish for, but this time, that's not the case. We wanted a beautiful, new school campus with the best and latest amenities, and we got it," said Central Charter School CEO Hugh Jarrett. "This inspirational space incorporates the latest technology and will inspire our students and faculty alike. I am beyond thrilled we will now offer our community the opportunity to receive an excellent education in a top-tier facility."

"Creating this new school environment is a move toward greatness," Central Charter School Principal John Billingsley added. "We have a remarkable educational program and now we have it in a remarkable space, as well."

Building Hope, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to creating high-quality K-12 charter school opportunities for students through its expertise in real estate, finance, and operational services, provided financial advisory services for the project.

"It is a point of pride for every member of our team to build schools, to build community, and to build hope," said Richard Moreno, president of Building Hope Services. "A space like this is one unlocks the dreams and aspirations of the young minds who occupy it and will have an impact that extends for generations."

Building Hope is a national nonprofit that empowers advancements in education through our work with charter schools providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 20-year history, Building Hope has supported more than $1 billion in the development of school facilities. For more information, visit www.buildinghope.org.

Founded to address the academic and social needs for at-risk students in the Broward County School District, Central Charter School is a Kindergarten through Grade 8 center and essential organization in the community. The school provides an enriched innovative education program focusing on reading, writing, mathematics, and language arts. Central Charter's curriculum emphasizes high expectations for success for enrolled students, as well as proper manners and behavior, all in a positive, safe environment. The school is also known for providing opportunities to enhance parenting skills for the parents of enrolled students. For more information, visit www.centralcharterschool.org.

