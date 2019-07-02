Get them while they're hot! ALL YOU CAN EAT WINGS for $13.99 Now through Sunday July 7th at Select Applebee's Restaurants in Ohio Only!

Wings are a guest favorite at Applebee's. Boneless Wings are crispy breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken, and Double Crunch Bone-In Wings are twice battered and fried to a golden perfection. Each are tossed in a choice of Classic Hot Buffalo, Honey BBQ or Sweet Asian Chili sauce and served with Bleu cheese or ranch dressing, celery and unlimited fries.

"With Summer in full swing, we wanted to give our neighbors a refreshing and unbeatable deal with All You Can Eat Wings and unlimited fries," said Melanie Barichivich, Director of Marketing at RMH Franchise. "And what better way to cool off than with July's NEW Neighborhood Drink of the Month available in restaurants nationwide, Malibu DOLLARMAMA*."

Hurry, this deal won't last long. Now through Sunday July 7th only at participating Applebee's locations.

Limited time offer. While quantities last. Price may vary. Dine-in only. First order: 10 boneless wings or 9 bone-in wings, fries, celery and dressing. All following orders: 5 boneless wings or 4 bone-in wings, fries and dressing. One All You Can Eat offer per guest. Valid at participating RMH Franchise locations.

* Price, participation and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

About RMH Franchise

RMH Franchise has grown to become the second-largest Applebee's franchisee in the world with 135 locations. RMH Franchise provides a great place to work, a guest experience you can be proud of, and amazing potential for career growth. At RMH Franchise, team members take pride in their service, their careers, and our commitment to the community and the U.S. military. For more information on RMH Franchise, visit www.rmhfranchise.com.

