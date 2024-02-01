Success follows 12 consecutive quarters of positive global sales and net restaurant growth in 2023

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway, one of the world's largest restaurant brands, is kicking off 2024 with a hot new menu category that is exceeding sales expectations and creating fresh momentum following another year of record business results.

Get Them While They’re Hot! Subway® Announces Strong Start to 2024 with High Demand for New Footlong ‘Sidekicks’

Since debuting last month, guests have rushed to their local Subway to experience "Subway Sidekicks," featuring Subway Footlong Cookies, Cinnabon® Footlong Churros, and Auntie Anne's® Footlong Pretzels. Available exclusively at Subway restaurants, more than 3.5 million Sidekicks have been sold in the two weeks since launch, resulting in Subway rushing additional supply to meet guest crave. In particular, the Subway Footlong Cookie has had unprecedented demand.

Subway Sidekicks are the latest in a series of initiatives developed in collaboration with Subway's franchisees to enhance the overall guest experience, drive more traffic to restaurants and increase profitability for franchisees. In addition to Sidekicks, Subway provided deli meat slicers to every Subway restaurant in the U.S. — further improving the quality of their meats by freshly slicing many of the proteins in restaurants — and designed a guest friendly menu where chef-inspired sandwiches can simply be ordered by name or number. The brand has also made digital innovations and enhancements to the guest experience, like the relaunch of its loyalty program – Subway MVP Rewards.

These initiatives are paying off and contributed to Subway ending 2023 by achieving 12 consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales globally and, for the first time since 2016, positive global net restaurant growth.

2023 results, compared to 2022, include:

6.4% increase in same-store sales globally.

5.9% increase in same-store sales in North America , with the top 75% of locations (about 17,000 restaurants) up 10.1%.

, with the top 75% of locations (about 17,000 restaurants) up 10.1%. Double-digit growth in digital sales around the world, with 21.8% increase in North America.

Over 18,000 global locations in Subway's contemporary image, including over 12,000 in North America , with a record-breaking more than 4,000 remodels in the region completed in 2023 alone.

"Sidekicks are a big hit with guests and the latest proof that Subway is a remarkably different brand than it was when we began our transformation journey three years ago — and we're not slowing down," said John Chidsey, CEO of Subway. "Our consistent positive sales results and the renewed enthusiasm from guests around the world is a true testament to our team's commitment and the changes we've made across every part of our business."

In 2024, Subway is leaning into the momentum it saw last year. Guests can expect exciting new menu items at a great value, as well as enhancements to their in-restaurant, online and in-app experience, with even more convenience for the on-the-go consumer.

Smart growth and international expansion will also remain key priorities as the brand works to ensure restaurants are in the right location, image and format, and operated by the right franchisees. Efforts include strategically opening new restaurants, including non-traditional locations, modernizing the image of all Subway restaurants and partnering with franchisees — such as multi-unit owners and Master Franchisees — who have the operating expertise, resources and passion to grow with the Subway brand.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees—a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners—who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

For more Subway News visit: Newsroom (subway.com)

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2024 Subway IP LLC

SOURCE Subway