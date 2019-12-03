Get There! Author Ken Kladouris Announces Next Chapter of Content Development

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth advisor and author of Get There! has announced the next phase of resources in development following the overwhelming acclaim his first book has achieved. The book is a practical tool for men and women to address their financial planning and chart their course to financial abundance. The series of steps in the book help form an action plan so individuals can Get There! and enjoy elevated financial freedom and abundance in the present – not just in the future. Compiled from the author's lessons learned and best practices honed both on land and at sea, Ken's love of sailing inspired many of the examples in the book which draw uncanny parallels. To further assist men and women who desire to see their finances thrive, Ken is developing a coaching platform and potential workshops that will build upon the foundation content provided in Get There! Further information will be available in the New Year with updates available on KenKladouris.com.

"I've found incredible fulfillment in my Get There! journey and look forward to bringing more resources to market for people to embrace so they can further chart their course." –Ken Kladouris, Author, Get There!

About Ken Kladouris, CDFA:

Ken Kladouris is an esteemed wealth advisor and published author who believes you should be living your life, by design. He is an active Partner and current President at Platinum Wealth Group and holds Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 3, 7, 24, 31 and 66 Registrations. Additionally, he holds a California Life and Health Insurance License. His first book, "Get There!" was developed as a tool that helps individuals discover the clarity they need to design their financial future. This resource was compiled following Ken's own awakening. Becoming aligned with his "why," he recognized his true purpose was to assist men and women across the globe in their pursuit of achieving enhanced joy, freedom and fulfillment.

