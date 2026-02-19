Get There: FLORIDA REACHES #1 IN WORKFORCE EDUCATION

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Career and Technical Education (CTE) month, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida's achievement as the number one state in the nation for workforce education fulfilling Executive Order 19-31 five years ahead of the 2030 goal. This milestone reflects Governor DeSantis' more than $12 billion commitment to workforce education and builds on Florida's broader record of excellence, including top rankings in higher education, talent attraction, and education freedom. These accomplishments position Florida as the national leader in preparing a skilled, future-ready workforce through historic investments and industry-driven programs.

"Florida has built an education system that delivers outcomes, opens doors to high-wage careers, and strengthens our state's long-term prosperity. Workforce education is a crucial part of this effort," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "We made historic investments in the career and technical education pathways that help young people prepare for in-demand jobs and attract investment in our state. Florida is now the number one state in the country for workforce education—years ahead of the 2030 target I set in my Executive Order."

"Florida's rise to the #1 state in the nation for workforce education is no accident. It reflects Governor DeSantis' vision and strategic investment in expanding workforce pathways for students," said Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas. "Under Governor DeSantis' leadership, Florida has built a workforce education system that delivers outcomes, opens doors to high-wage careers, and strengthens the state's long-term economic success."

The impact on workforce education is clear:

During the 2024-25 academic year, Florida achieved record-breaking Career and Technical Education enrollment, serving more than 818,000 K-12 CTE students and nearly 512,000 postsecondary CTE students, which represents a 30% increase since the 2018-19 academic year.

Florida's adult education programs now serve more than 189,000 individuals statewide, expanding access to education and workforce opportunities.

The state has grown its Integrated Education and Training (IET) programs to a record 582 statewide, serving more than 11,000 students since 2021 and providing adult learners the opportunity to earn credentials while completing their high school diploma.

Florida's apprenticeship and preapprenticeship system has reached a historic milestone, supporting a record 25,000 active participants statewide, an 11% increase year-over-year. The state has also seen a 14% increase in newly registered apprenticeship programs, further strengthening Florida's pipeline of skilled, job-ready talent.

Since its inception, the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program has allocated $240 million to bolster workforce education and training, supporting 80 agencies and 812 newly created or expanded programs, increasing workforce capacity for awarded programs by 94 percent.

The Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant, aimed to expand registered apprenticeship and preapprenticeship programs, has awarded more than $105 million total, with over 350 grant proposals funded and over 20,000 participants served.

Career and Technical Education Month provides an invaluable opportunity to celebrate and spotlight the outstanding achievements and progress we have made in workforce development across the state. Read the full CTE Month Proclamation here .

SOURCE Get There