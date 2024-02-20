Get There: Florida Recognizes February as Career and Technical Education Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. recognize February as Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, celebrating Florida's leading role in providing practical education opportunities throughout the state.

As a result of Governor DeSantis' policies to support workforce education, Florida currently has nearly 800,000 K-12 CTE students, more than 412,000 postsecondary CTE students and over 20,000 registered apprentices, resulting in over 5 million students engaged in CTE coursework since 2018-2019.

"Governor DeSantis has spearheaded transformative investments in our state's workforce, cultivating a talent pool that not only meets the evolving needs of businesses across Florida, but also propels our students toward brighter futures," said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. "This strategic commitment equips the next generation for success, fostering a thriving economy built on a highly skilled and educated workforce."

Florida's workforce education programs are academically rigorous, effective and driven by the current and projected needs of top industries throughout the state. As the third most populous state in the nation with the 16th largest economy in the world, Florida recognizes the pivotal role of CTE in cultivating expertise within key industries. The state is steadfast in addressing the urgent need to generate 2 million net new jobs by 2030, with a specific emphasis on in-demand sectors such as semiconductor, aviation, energy, broadband, cybersecurity and information technology.

In December, nearly $20 million was awarded through the Florida Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant to fund 67 proposals to start, expand or operate a registered apprenticeship program. To date, over $65 million has been awarded through the Florida Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant with 264 proposals funded, over 11,190 participants served, and over 270 businesses supported.

In addition, more than $100 million in Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant funds have been allocated to school districts and Florida College System institutions to fund some or all of the costs associated with the creation or expansion of CTE workforce development programs.

For more information regarding Career and Technical Education, visit GetThereFL.com.

