Get There: Governor Ron DeSantis Announces $25 Million for Workforce Development Initiatives

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Ron DeSantis announced an investment of nearly $25 million from the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program to either create or expand 19 programs dedicated to strengthening workforce development across Florida. The initiative underscores Florida's dedication to equipping students statewide with the essential skills required for success in high-demand occupations.

Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant funding provides Florida students with opportunities for hands-on educational experiences in a broad range of career and technical education programs such as automotive maintenance and light repair, digital video and technology, allied health assisting, criminal justice operations, entrepreneurship, emergency medical responder and many more.

"In Florida we have become the number one state in the nation for talent development by making strategic investments in our workforce," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "We will continue to equip students in our state with the skills they need to succeed, without being burdened by debt."

"Under Governor DeSantis' leadership, Florida is strategically investing in workforce development, ensuring that our state remains at the forefront of innovation," said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. "This funding reflects our dedication to equipping students with the skills necessary to excel in an increasingly competitive marketplace."

School districts and Florida College System institutions receiving funding through the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant in 2023–24 are:

Broward County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on semiconductor business management and analysis, practical nursing, horticulture and many other additional programs.

School District: Funding will assist programs focused on semiconductor business management and analysis, practical nursing, horticulture and many other additional programs. Flagler County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on phlebotomy, nursing assistants, emergency medical technicians and other additional programs.

School District: Funding will assist programs focused on phlebotomy, nursing assistants, emergency medical technicians and other additional programs. Indian River County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on automotive maintenance and light repair.

School District: Funding will assist programs focused on automotive maintenance and light repair. Lee County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on advanced manufacturing technology, firefighting, electricity and other additional programs.

School District: Funding will assist programs focused on advanced manufacturing technology, firefighting, electricity and other additional programs. Leon County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on applied robotics, engineering pathways, welding technology and other additional programs.

School District: Funding will assist programs focused on applied robotics, engineering pathways, welding technology and other additional programs. Martin County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on applied information technology, criminal justice, nursing assistants and other additional programs.

School District: Funding will assist programs focused on applied information technology, criminal justice, nursing assistants and other additional programs. Miami-Dade County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on industrial biotechnology, automotive maintenance and light repair, digital video technology and other additional programs.

School District: Funding will assist programs focused on industrial biotechnology, automotive maintenance and light repair, digital video technology and other additional programs. Nassau County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on welding technology.

School District: Funding will assist programs focused on welding technology. Okaloosa County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on teaching, emergency medical responders, criminal justice and other additional programs.

School District: Funding will assist programs focused on teaching, emergency medical responders, criminal justice and other additional programs. Santa Rosa County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on global logistics.

School District: Funding will assist programs focused on global logistics. Seminole County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on global finance and entrepreneurship.

School District: Funding will assist programs focused on global finance and entrepreneurship. St. Johns County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on applied cybersecurity.

School District: Funding will assist programs focused on applied cybersecurity. St. Lucie County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on applied robotics, building construction technologies, pharmacy technician and other additional programs.

School District: Funding will assist programs focused on applied robotics, building construction technologies, pharmacy technician and other additional programs. Sumter County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on welding technology, animal science, horticulture and other additional programs.

School District: Funding will assist programs focused on welding technology, animal science, horticulture and other additional programs. Washington County School District: Funding will assist programs focused on cloud computing and virtualization, management and entrepreneurial principles, welding technology and other additional programs.

School District: Funding will assist programs focused on cloud computing and virtualization, management and entrepreneurial principles, welding technology and other additional programs. Florida State College of Jacksonville : Funding will assist programs focused on welding and medical assistance.

: Funding will assist programs focused on welding and medical assistance. Miami-Dade College: Funding will assist programs focused on enterprise cloud computing, computer programmer mobile applications development, network security and other additional programs.

College: Funding will assist programs focused on enterprise cloud computing, computer programmer mobile applications development, network security and other additional programs. Tallahassee Community College : Funding will assist programs focused on applied robotics, engineering technology, supply chain management and other additional programs.

This $25 million investment is part of the $100 million allocated in August to the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program. The program provides grants to school districts and Florida College System institutions to fund some or all of the costs associated with the creation or expansion of career and technical education workforce development programs that lead to industry certifications included on the CAPE Industry Certification Funding List.

Earlier this month, Governor DeSantis and Commissioner Diaz announced an additional $22 million in funding for workforce related initiatives and $35 million in funding under the same grant specific to the growth of Florida's semiconductor industry.

More information about the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program and the application process can be found at CAP Grant.

SOURCE Get There