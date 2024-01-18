Get There: Governor Ron DeSantis Announces More than $35 Million to Accelerate the Growth of Florida's Semiconductor Industry

18 Jan, 2024, 17:21 ET

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that more than $35 million in funding from the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program will be allocated to Florida school districts and Florida College System institutions to create or expand semiconductor-related instructional programs for students. Because of the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida is already #5 in the US for semiconductor manufacturing jobs and #3 in the nation for semiconductor establishments. This investment will help cultivate a highly skilled workforce, which is integral to sustaining Florida's growing semiconductor industry.

"By providing workforce education in our classrooms, students learn skills they can use to obtain high-paying jobs in growing industries like semiconductor manufacturing," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "This investment continues our commitment to making Florida number one for workforce education and positioning our state at the forefront of innovation."

"This forward-thinking approach to workforce education underscores Governor DeSantis' commitment not only to maintaining Florida's strong standing in semiconductor manufacturing but also to ensuring that the next generation of professionals are well equipped to lead in this critical industry," said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. "We will continue to find ways to provide our students the tools they need to succeed in Florida's workforce."

The following institutions will receive funding to create or expand semiconductor-related instruction through the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant:

  • Alachua County School District
  • Brevard County School District
  • Broward County School District
  • Calhoun County School District
  • Charlotte County School District
  • Citrus County School District
  • Clay County School District
  • Collier County School District
  • Columbia County School District
  • Duval County School District
  • Gadsden County School District
  • Hernando County School District
  • Highlands School District
  • Hillsborough County School District
  • Leon County School District
  • Marion County School District
  • Okeechobee County School District
  • Osceola County School District
  • Orange County School District
  • Palm Beach County School District
  • Pasco County School District
  • Pinellas County School District
  • St. Johns County School District
  • Suwannee County School District
  • Taylor County School District
  • Wakulla County School District
  • Walton County School District
  • Washington County School District
  • College of Central Florida
  • Florida Gateway College
  • Northwest Florida State College
  • Palm Beach State College
  • Pasco-Hernando State College
  • Seminole State College of Florida
  • Tallahassee Community College
  • Valencia College

This $35 million investment is part of the $100 million allocated to the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program. The program provides grants to school districts and Florida College System institutions to fund some or all of the costs associated with the creation or expansion of career and technical education workforce development programs that lead to industry certifications included on the CAPE Industry Certification Funding List. School districts and Florida College System institutions can take advantage of and apply for the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program. You can find more information about the application process if you click here

