Get Those Last-Minute Gifts For Everyone On Your List

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season has a way of sneaking up on you, and if you are in a pinch to find the perfect gift for someone on your list, look no further than Casio America, Inc. Casio boasts a vast portfolio of consumer technology products ranging from connected timepieces and innovative digital pianos, to graphing calculators and LampFree® projectors. With a full lineup of gifts for everyone on your list, Casio turns your last-minute buys into holiday hits!

The Jetsetter

Casio's latest addition to its EDIFICE timepiece collection, the EQB1000D-1A, offers a bold new design with smartphone connectivity. The traveler on your list will love utilizing its Mobile Link Technology to access the correct time in their current location and for up to 300 cities worldwide, even updating with the latest time zone and Daylight Saving Time information. By downloading the CASIO WATCH+ app and connecting to a compatible smartphone via Bluetooth® SMART, the EQB1000D-1A will adjust accordingly with the push of a button. The EQB1000D-1A is designed with a super slim case measuring 8.9 millimeters, a sapphire crystal face and a stainless-steel case and band.

The Outdoor Enthusiast

If you're looking to upgrade the outdoor experience for someone on your list, consider the PRO TREK PRT-B50 which is the first PRO TREK timepiece to offer Smartphone Link functionality and quad sensor technology. The PRT-B50's quad sensor enables the timepiece to detect compass bearing, barometric pressure/altitude, and temperature, as well as count steps. Using Bluetooth® and its Smartphone Link functionality, the timepiece can connect to the PRO TREK Connected app and other outdoor specific features such as Route log, Calories burned, Location indicator and more! Anyone who loves the great outdoors will be a fan of the PRT-B50's innovative features and advanced functionality.

The Aspiring Musician

Ideal for music lovers of all ages and skill levels, the revamped Casiotone series of electronic keyboards is jam-packed with 61 full-size keys, 400 tones, 77 rhythms, 60 built-in songs, 50 patterns for Dance Music Mode, USB Midi, and more. The Casiotone boasts a slim design with an easy-to-read LCD display, as well as intuitive controls enabling even the youngest of musicians to quickly start playing! The new keyboards also offer built-in speakers and a 1/8" audio input so users can enjoy sharing their music with friends or plugging in their headphones to play on their own. The Casiotone series is also compatible with the Chordana Play app, allowing users to take their music further and learn how to play festive holiday songs from downloaded MIDI files.

The Gamer and Movie Aficionado

For the avid gamer or movie aficionado, level up the at-home viewing experience with an innovative projector from Casio's Superior Series. Powered by Casio's LampFree technology, the XJ-S400UN combines a laser and LED light source to create a unique, high-brightness, mercury-free instrument that uses half the amount of power per unit than its traditional lamp-based counterparts. It is also equipped with the features necessary for home theaters or gaming systems - two HDMI terminals as well as a USB power supply and it has a 20,000-hour estimated operating life. Full brightness is achieved as fast as five seconds from the time it is powered on and can be powered off with just the push of a button - no cool-down period needed.

The Student

Come January, students will be heading back to school and in need of technology to help make learning more fun and engaging. Casio's fx-CG500 graphing calculator offers a plethora of features that enhance users' understanding of mathematics and is permitted for use in yearly testing that includes AP, SAT I and II, PSAT and NMSQT exams. Designed with a 4.8" LCD color touchscreen display that is high-resolution, the fx-CG500 allows for more complete and detailed viewing of mathematics. Additional capabilities include built-in graphing of conic sections, interactive equation solver, matrix operations and inverses and more.

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of consumer tech products or other gift ideas, please visit www.Casio.com/home.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.