Get tips for inspired writing at the National Press Club Journalism Institute Lunch & Learn with Editor Steve Padilla

News provided by

National Press Club Journalism Institute

Jun 27, 2024, 11:25 ET

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-energize how you view writing — and the way you do it — with tips from nationally sought-after writing coach Steve Padilla. Padilla, who entertained standing-room-only audiences during our Pro Tips writing workshop in 2019, is editor of Column One, the L.A. Times' showcase for storytelling.

Padilla has once again partnered with the National Press Club Journalism Institute to guide you out of your writing ruts with sentence-level, achievable techniques to invigorate your writing.

Register now for this in-person-only program on Friday, Aug. 2. Tickets are $25 for National Press Club members and $35 for the public. Your ticket includes a boxed lunch and drink.

Padilla will share his advice over lunch at the National Press Club from noon to 1:30 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 2. Join us for lunch — and lots of learning — as we celebrate writing and ways to sharpen our approach to this important skill.

Designed for professional nonfiction writers, Padilla's talk will give you fresh ways to:

  • Craft descriptions
  • Construct anecdotes
  • Trim and squeeze your copy

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute
The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

The Institute depends on grants, foundation funds, and contributions from individuals like you. Your donation today allows the Institute to offer the majority of its programming at no cost.

Contact: Beth Francesco, National Press Club Journalism Institute executive director, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute

