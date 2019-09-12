Get to Grilling for the Last Days of Summer

Tony Chachere's has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, mixes and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts.

CREOLE CHICKEN KABOBS & SUMMER SALAD

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ Lbs. Skinless, Boneless Chicken Thighs, Cut into 1 ½-Inch Pieces

2 Tbsp. Olive Oil

4 Tbsp. Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning

5 Oz. Baby Spinach

2 Mangoes, Peeled and Sliced

4-5 Strawberries, Hulled and Sliced

3 Tbsp. Chopped Chives

2 Tbsp. Olive Oil

1 Tbsp. Champagne Vinegar

PREPARATION

*Soak 8 bamboo skewers in water for at least one hour.

Heat grill to medium-high. In a bowl, whisk together olive oil and Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning. Add chicken and toss to coat. Remove chicken and thread 4-5 pieces of chicken onto each skewer. Grill chicken, turning every 1-2 minutes until cooked through, about 8-10 minutes. Remove from grill and set aside to make salad. To make the salad, add remaining ingredients into a bowl and toss with olive oil and champagne vinegar. Transfer to a serving platter and place chicken kabobs on top. Sprinkle chopped chives on top. Serve immediately.

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking. Tony Chachere's® continues to be family owned-and-operated and is located in Opelousas, Louisiana.

