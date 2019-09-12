Get to Grilling for the Last Days of Summer
Tempt Your Taste Buds with These Creole Chicken Kabobs Before it's Too Late
Sep 12, 2019, 11:24 ET
OPELOUSAS, La., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer grilling season isn't over yet, and before it ends, you have to try these Creole Chicken Kabobs and Summer Salad. Created by Matt Robinson of Real Food by Dad for Tony Chachere's®, they are fuss-free, full of savory Creole flavor and BBQ smoke, and sure to be your next go-to meal.
Tony Chachere's has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, mixes and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts.
CREOLE CHICKEN KABOBS & SUMMER SALAD
INGREDIENTS
1 ½ Lbs. Skinless, Boneless Chicken Thighs, Cut into 1 ½-Inch Pieces
2 Tbsp. Olive Oil
4 Tbsp. Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning
5 Oz. Baby Spinach
2 Mangoes, Peeled and Sliced
4-5 Strawberries, Hulled and Sliced
3 Tbsp. Chopped Chives
2 Tbsp. Olive Oil
1 Tbsp. Champagne Vinegar
PREPARATION
*Soak 8 bamboo skewers in water for at least one hour.
- Heat grill to medium-high.
- In a bowl, whisk together olive oil and Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning. Add chicken and toss to coat.
- Remove chicken and thread 4-5 pieces of chicken onto each skewer.
- Grill chicken, turning every 1-2 minutes until cooked through, about 8-10 minutes. Remove from grill and set aside to make salad.
- To make the salad, add remaining ingredients into a bowl and toss with olive oil and champagne vinegar. Transfer to a serving platter and place chicken kabobs on top. Sprinkle chopped chives on top. Serve immediately.
Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking. Tony Chachere's® continues to be family owned-and-operated and is located in Opelousas, Louisiana. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.
