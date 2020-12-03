Get to Know Cakeologi, the YouTube Channel That's Helping Entrepreneurs Build Business Credit

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The core of Cakeologi, a company founded by Bobby Bedi, is rooted in the relentless pursuit of achieving business and life goals and bringing dreams to fruition.

Bobby who goes by BoB or "The Best of the Best", has been an entrepreneur for more than two decades and has taken his experiences and knowledge and applied it to his venture as a full-time YouTuber and business coach.

Cakeologi LLC

BoB's goal is to help business owners gain financial independence by sharing his valuable advice on building credit through his YouTube channel and website.

"I want to be the mentor real business owners need," said Bobby Bedi, Founder of Cakeologi, "On my YouTube channel and website, I share the basics so entrepreneurs can learn how to build their credit and, in turn, their business."

The Cakeologi YouTube channel provides small business owners, start-ups, and those seeking to be entrepreneurs with a centralized location for content that's focused on building a business and credit.

As a relatable business person who's experienced the struggles and challenges of entrepreneurship, BoB, through his mission of delivering the truth and accessibility to those who seek the American dream, turns to the Cakeologi YouTube channel to share insightful advice through webinars about credit building tips and more.

About Cakeologi

Cakeologi is the culmination of the founder, Bobby Bedi's 20 years of entrepreneurial experience. With the core goal of achieving financial independence through entrepreneurship, Bedi, a full-time YouTuber and business coach is building a network of like-minded creators and entrepreneurs through the valuable insights he shares on his YouTube channel. Cakeologi provides small business owners, start-ups, and those seeking to be entrepreneurs with the information they need to gain financial independence and elevate the future of their business.

