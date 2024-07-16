Get Together: WYNK THC Seltzer Unveils Largest Consumer-Driven Ad Campaign, Across Out-of-Home, Social, and Event Activations This Summer

Strong Growth Continues As Brand Successfully Navigates Regulatory Challenges To Offer Consumers Trusted Low-Dose Cannabis Seltzer

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wherehouse Beverage Co., the makers of the award-winning WYNK® zero-calorie, zero-hangover cannabis seltzer, today announced the launch of its most extensive marketing campaign to date. Themed "Get Together," this 360-degree program aims to foster genuine connections in an increasingly digital world.

This campaign, fueled by WYNK's remarkable 300% year-over-year growth in June, will meet growing consumer demand and bring alcohol alternatives like low-dose THC seltzers further into the mainstream.

"Our consistent sales growth in liquor stores, bars, and restaurants demonstrates a clear appetite for a new kind of adult beverage," said Angus Rittenburg, CEO & Co-Founder of Wherehouse Beverage Co. "People are replacing their alcoholic drinks with WYNK because it offers a similar social buzz, but without the downsides."

Rittenburg continued, "Despite regulatory complexities and substantial investments in compliance to make our products available for consumers, the burgeoning demand for low-dose cannabis beverages is reshaping the adult beverage landscape in a way that can't be ignored. This 360 advertising campaign plays a crucial role in our ongoing regulatory battle by mainstreaming the product and portraying cannabis consumption in a manner akin to traditional alcohol marketing."

The campaign message is simple yet effective: "It's seltzer, with a WYNK of THC." The visuals depict WYNK being enjoyed in familiar social settings, conveying a sense of comfort, approachability, and social well-being.

"Get Together" will roll out across multiple states, with a major focus on Chicago, a city that has embraced the social consumption of cannabis beverages. Since its launch in November, WYNK has experienced a remarkable 75% quarter-over-quarter growth in the Chicagoland area coming in large part from early adopters from music venues like Thalia Hall, leading regional retailers such as Binny's, and restaurant groups like 2Bears Tavern Group.

The "Get Together" campaign will utilize a diverse mix of media to reach adult consumers including:

Out-of-Home Billboards and Digital: High-impact visuals will be displayed on traditional billboards, digital Soofa signs, trucks, and pedicabs in marquee, high-traffic areas like Wicker Park in Chicago, Fenway Park in Boston, Northern New Jersey highways, the streets of downtown Minneapolis, and across digital boards sprinkled throughout Nashville and Ohio.

Guerilla Wild Postings: Street-level engagement will be amplified through wild postings in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Northern New Jersey, and Chicago, along with a stunning WYNK mural in Maine.

Robust Digital Campaign: User-generated content and influencer partnerships will showcase celebrations and the joy of in-person connections.

User-generated content and influencer partnerships will showcase celebrations and the joy of in-person connections. Events & Sweepstakes: WYNK will have a presence at street and music festivals, offering product samples and promoting a "Dream Getaway" sweepstakes.

With its exceptional growth trajectory and a consumer-centric campaign, Wherehouse Beverage Co. is poised to continue its success in the burgeoning yet tricky low-dose cannabis beverage market.

