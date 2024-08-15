Get Well and Canopy Children's Solutions Team Up to Address Youth Mental Health Crisis

Michael O'Neil details Get Well and Canopy Children's Solutions' mental health collaboration at the Aspen Institute's Resnick Aspen Action Forum 2024 Youth Mental Health Crisis Action Roundtable

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, July 25th, Michael O'Neil, CEO and Founder of Get Well joined John Damon, CEO of Canopy Children's Solutions, Mpadi Makgalo, CEO of Heal SA, and Michelle Culver, Founder of The Rithm Project, Dale Cook, Founder and CEO of Learn to Live and Max Lesko, Chief Strategy Officer, Office of the U.S. Surgeon General to discuss youth mental health at the annual Resnick Aspen Action Forum in Aspen, Colorado.

The annual Action Forum, hosted by the Aspen Institute's Aspen Global Leadership Network (AGLN), brings together a community of values-driven, action-oriented leaders to tackle society's greatest challenges. With a goal of fostering leadership and collaboration, the gathering brings together nearly 500 entrepreneurial leaders and young people from over 20 countries. During the roundtable, O'Neil and other leaders discussed the ongoing youth mental health crisis in the United States and around the world, and their respective endeavors to solve the issue.

Called into action by their shared experience as Aspen Institute Health Innovators Fellows , in 2023, Michael O'Neil, leading Get Well, and John Damon, leading Canopy Children's Solutions, recognized a critical gap in care for adolescent mental health with over 20% of youth experiencing at least one major depressive episode a year , and nearly three-fourths of affected individuals not receiving necessary care.

Get Well and Canopy Children's Solutions developed an AI-driven solution based on an evidence-based body of work centered on hope as a powerful force for youth well-being. Canopy Anywhere is the first technology-enabled service network that transforms care management and delivers personalized, holistic youth mental health at scale. It also provides significant support for caregivers throughout the health journey.

The platform leverages evidence-based science of hope content to engage youth holistically, and includes highly self-directed digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) programs. It also features an automated self-service education portal and check-ins, year-round resources and access to live, virtual human navigators for ongoing checkpoints and navigation assistance.

"Evidence shows that the presence of hope is the most important determinant of well-being," said Michael O'Neil, CEO and founder of Get Well. "Alongside Canopy Solutions we are tech-enabling hope science as a proactive, holistic approach to youth mental health and navigating young people to resources they need to address mental health challenges."

"The gathering with global thought leaders at the Resnick Aspen Action Forum affirmed two important realities. First, the unprecedented youth mental health crisis requires an unprecedented response. Second, that response must consist of a unique partnership between high-tech and high-touch solutions that meet our youth where they are and privilege their voice along their hope journey. While the statistics and trends are horrific in our country and around the world, we can leverage the science of hope to see every youth thrive," said John Damon, PhD, CEO of Canopy Children's Solutions.

O'Neil and Damon detailed the remarkable pilot results the program achieved, including reaching 3,000 students, with an 84% student activation and 40% of engaged students being identified as needing outreach. Additionally, 40% of activated caregivers were identified with social determinants of health (SDOH) needs and were navigated to the appropriate resources to find providers, schedule appointments, and more.

Canopy Anywhere highlights Get Well and Canopy Children's Solutions' dedication to solving the persistent youth mental health crisis. Both companies remain committed to prioritizing preventive and proactive measures to address youth mental health before it reaches its zenith.

"The youth mental health crisis, like many of our greatest problems, won't be solved by any one company or leader. We need cross-sector, cross-geography collaboration to tackle these complex, adaptive challenges," said Dar Vanderbeck, Vice President of the AGLN, during the Action Forum. "The Action Forum is one of the Aspen Institute's premier platforms to unite values-driven changemakers and drive innovation. Recognizing the urgency for collaboration on the youth mental health crisis and the leadership and relationship-building potential of this gathering, we knew bringing participants together on this issue was essential."

To learn more about Canopy Children's Solutions and Get Well's self-guided AI-driven solution, Canopy Anywhere, visit https://mycanopy.org/solutions/about-canopy-anywhere/.

About Get Well

Now part of SAIGroup , Get Well is redefining digital patient engagement by putting patients in control of their healthcare, inside and outside the hospital. Get Well combines advanced AI navigation with high-touch care experiences to improve patient activation, loyalty, and outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Get Well serves more than 10 million patients annually at over 1,000 hospitals and clinical partner sites, using longitudinal data analytics to better serve patients and clinicians. Get Well's award-winning solutions were recognized again in 2024 by KLAS Research and AVIA Marketplace . Learn more about Get Well and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Canopy Children's Solutions: Canopy Children's Solutions is Mississippi's largest and most comprehensive nonprofit provider of children's behavioral health, educational and social service solutions. Founded in 1912, Canopy offers a full array of integrated, community-based services in all 82 counties as well as intensive campus-based and educational programming. For more information, please contact 800-388-6247 or visit us on the web at mycanopy.org .

SOURCE GetWellNetwork Inc.