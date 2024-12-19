Get Well Appoints Katherine Virkstis to Chief Clinical Officer

Industry thought leader envisions deep clinical integration with Get Well's innovation in digital patient engagement

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Well , the leader in digital patient engagement, announced Katherine Virkstis has been appointed Chief Clinical Officer.

As Vice President of Clinical Advisory Services at Get Well, Virkstis has brought deep healthcare knowledge, strategic insight, and operational expertise. In her new role, she will expand Get Well's enterprise-wide clinical vision and further develop key initiatives, including best-in-class training and client utilization programs. She will also oversee Get Well's Client Success teams and drive key client engagement, including Get Well's Nurse Executive Council and Pediatric Leadership Cohort.

"We are excited to have Katherine in this new role where she will be driving innovative partnerships around technologies that improve workflow and alleviate care team burden while enabling patients to take an active role in their care," said Michael O'Neil, founder and CEO of Get Well. "Her proven track record of relationship building and rapid innovation is exactly what we need for our next chapter here at Get Well."

"Healthcare professionals are facing intensifying challenges including staff and talent shortages, and a growing experience-complexity gap" said Virkstis. "Get Well is uniquely positioned to support ambulatory clinics and bedside care teams and empower patients to play a more active role in their care while improving clinical and financial outcomes. I look forward to working more closely with our clients to solve their challenges through our outcomes-focused product suite."

Earlier this year, Virkstis convened Get Well's first Nurse Executive Council where 23 Nurse Leaders from over 20 healthcare, professional, and regulatory organizations met to explore evolving trends that are reshaping digital health, and develop strategies to enhance patient care through technology. Prior to joining Get Well, Virkstis was the Managing Director for the Nursing Executive Center and Clinical Best Practice Collaborative at the company Advisory Board. Virkstis is trained as a primary care physician and practiced family medicine in central Vermont. She has authored more than 75 publications, including more than 20 articles published in various academic journals. She has been a member of the editorial board for the Journal of Nursing Administration (JONA) since 2010.

About Get Well

Now part of SAIGroup, Get Well is redefining digital patient engagement by putting patients in control of their healthcare, inside and outside the hospital. Get Well combines advanced AI navigation with high-touch care experiences to improve patient activation, loyalty, and outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Get Well serves more than 10 million patients annually at over 1,000 hospitals and clinical partner sites, using longitudinal data analytics to better serve patients and clinicians. Get Well's award-winning solutions were recognized again in 2024 by KLAS Research , Fierce Healthcare , and AVIA Marketplace . Learn more about Get Well and follow us on LinkedIn .

