Get Well Appoints Thomas Elbert as Chief Operating Officer

Executive brings more than 20 years of healthcare information technology, data architecture, and analytics experience

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Well, the leader in digital patient engagement, announced Thomas "TJ" Elbert has joined Get Well's executive leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. He will oversee product development, data, AI, implementation and customer experience.

"TJ brings a track record and passion for understanding, architecting and innovating health care data and analytics to improve patient care," said Michael O'Neil, Founder and CEO of Get Well. "TJ's authentic and collaborative approach to leadership fits perfectly with our culture at Get Well and that of our dynamic user community. He will play a direct role driving our data strategy and architecture, and enhancing our AI foundation for the future."

"I'm eager to join this team's work as they continue to build on Get Well's and our customers' demonstrated track record of transforming the patient experience," said Elbert. "This is an opportunity to support the brand and technology defining the future of digital patient engagement."

Elbert joins Get Well from Health Catalyst where he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Technology Business Unit. Previous to Health Catalyst, Elbert held a number of leadership roles at Northwestern Medicine in data warehousing, product development, and population health. Prior to that he worked as an integration architect at Cerner Corporation where he led large health system EMR implementations and services engagements.

He graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering as well as a MBA and Master of Science in Business Analytics.

About Get Well

Now part of SAIGroup , Get Well is redefining digital patient engagement by putting patients in control of their healthcare, inside and outside the hospital. Get Well combines advanced AI navigation with high-touch care experiences to improve patient activation, loyalty, and outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Get Well serves more than 10 million patients annually at over 1,000 hospitals and clinical partner sites, using longitudinal data analytics to better serve patients and clinicians. Get Well's award-winning solutions were recognized again in 2024 by KLAS Research and AVIA Marketplace . Learn more about Get Well and follow us on LinkedIn .

