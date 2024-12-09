Get Well Earns 2024 Fierce Healthcare Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award

Recognition highlights Get Well's maternal health equity and youth mental health programs

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Well , the leader in digital patient engagement, announced it has earned the Fierce DEI Award for Outstanding DEI Initiatives in Patient Care for Get Well's maternal health equity and youth mental health programs.

"As one of our core offerings, our maternal health equity program is dedicated to restoring balance in maternal healthcare by directly addressing disparities faced by underserved communities," said Michael O'Neil, Founder and CEO of Get Well. "Using the same platform, we have also enabled a proactive, holistic approach to youth mental health, using hope science to navigate young people to resources they need to address mental health challenges. Get Well's dedication to transforming youth mental health, maternal health outcomes, and health equity is integral to our strategic combination of high-tech and high-touch approaches to whole-person care."

In a recent collaboration with LifeBridge Health , Get Well's Maternal Health Equity program demonstrated a substantial reduction in preterm deliveries for an underserved patient population. Enhanced prenatal care and monitoring was designed to lead to healthier pregnancies and fewer premature deliveries.

Unlike traditional programs that often focus solely on clinical aspects, Get Well integrates comprehensive support services emphasizing the importance of social determinants of health. This holistic approach is powered by AI-enabled interactions, coupled with live navigators and a streamlined user experience, making maternal health resources more accessible, personalized, and culturally conscious.

The program also achieved a noteworthy 52 percent relative reduction in the length of stay for babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). By ensuring that both mothers and infants received comprehensive, continuous care and support, the program successfully reduced complications that often result in extended NICU stays.

To improve youth mental health, Get Well partnered with Canopy Children's Solutions to develop an AI-driven solution called Canopy Anywhere. Originally built for Mississippi youth who are Medicaid beneficiaries, the platform leverages evidence-based "science of hope content" to engage youth holistically, and includes highly self-directed digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) programs. It also features an automated self-service education portal with check-ins, year-round resources and access to live and virtual human navigators for ongoing checkpoints and navigation assistance.

Engagement levels were highly encouraging, with 81 percent of targeted youth activating their accounts on the platform. This high activation rate suggests the program resonated with participants and successfully overcame initial barriers to adoption. In addition, 20 percent of activated youth needed outreach due to low hope scores with 56 percent of them not previously being identified by the school screener. Extending beyond the youth participants, the program also made strides in addressing needs among caregivers, with 30 percent of activated youth caregivers identified as having needs and subsequently navigated to relevant resources.

Get Well was previously selected for two Points of Light Case Studies by KLAS Research for addressing social determinants of health. The earlier recognition highlighted Get Well's whole health digital screening and navigation programs, utilized in partnerships to facilitate health equity and whole-person care.

Now part of SAIGroup , Get Well is redefining digital patient engagement by putting patients in control of their healthcare, inside and outside the hospital. Get Well combines advanced AI navigation with high-touch care experiences to improve patient activation, loyalty, and outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Get Well serves more than 10 million patients annually at over 1,000 hospitals and clinical partner sites, using longitudinal data analytics to better serve patients and clinicians. Get Well's award-winning solutions were recognized again in 2024 by KLAS Research and AVIA Marketplace . Learn more about Get Well and follow us on LinkedIn .

