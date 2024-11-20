Get Well Launches Advisory Board For Development of Patient Intelligence™

Advisory board to shape the next chapter of AI-powered patient engagement capabilities

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Well, the leader in digital patient engagement, announced the launch of their strategic advisory board spanning industry leaders across healthcare to guide the next stage of whole-person, personalized care.

"We joined SAI Group earlier this year with a clear mandate to create the next chapter of patient engagement through innovation and AI. Work is underway on Patient IntelligenceTM, a unique set of data-driven AI capabilities that will unlock patient engagement at a new level of precision and personalization," said Michael O'Neil, Founder and CEO of Get Well. "Get Well's transformation is underway, and we are convening thinkers, doers and leaders from health plans, health systems and retail health to help accelerate our delivery of personalized care for all."

The board will examine the optimal strategic direction of this next stage of data-driven patient engagement, including the technology roadmap, business model innovation and partnerships, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to power a suite of solutions that enables precision patient engagement across the care continuum.

Members include:

Deepthi Bathina , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, RhythmX AI, former Chief Product Officer, Humana and Nuance

, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, RhythmX AI, former Chief Product Officer, Humana and Nuance Jeannette Ives Erickson, RN , DNP, FAAN, Chief Nurse Emerita, Massachusetts General Hospital

, DNP, FAAN, Chief Nurse Emerita, Massachusetts General Hospital Neil Meltzer , MPH, MHA, CEO LifeBridge Health

, MPH, MHA, CEO LifeBridge Health Nwando Olayiwola , MD, MPH, FAAFP, President, Advocate National Center for Health Equity & Senior VP, Advocate Health

, MD, MPH, FAAFP, President, Advocate National Center for Health Equity & Senior VP, Advocate Health Craig Richardville , former CIO Intermountain Healthcare, Atrium Health

, former CIO Intermountain Healthcare, Atrium Health Will Shrank, MD, Board Member Walgreen's Boots Alliance, Operating Partner Andreesen Horowitz, former Chief Medical Officer, Humana and UPMC Health Plan

Jason Wells , MBA, CMPE, FACHE, President of Adventist Health for Central California

The board convened for their inaugural meeting in Washington D.C. on November 18th and 19th, and will convene regularly over the next two years to guide the strategic direction and innovation roadmap at Get Well.

About Get Well

Now part of SAIGroup , Get Well is redefining digital patient engagement by putting patients in control of their healthcare, inside and outside the hospital. Get Well combines advanced AI navigation with high-touch care experiences to improve patient activation, loyalty, and outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Get Well serves more than 10 million patients annually at over 1,000 hospitals and clinical partner sites, using longitudinal data analytics to better serve patients and clinicians. Get Well's award-winning solutions were recognized again in 2024 by KLAS Research and AVIA Marketplace . Learn more about Get Well and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact: Chris Gale at [email protected]

SOURCE Get Well