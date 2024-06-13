Get Well Named to AVIA Marketplace's 2024 Top Smart Rooms Companies

BETHESDA, Md., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Well , the global leader in digital patient engagement, announced today that it was recognized as a 2024 Top Company in Smart Rooms upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Marketplace, the leading digital health marketplace.

For nearly 25 years, Get Well has delivered digital, consumer-centric experiences to patients and their families throughout their care journeys. The Get Well 360 platform is personalized to individual healthcare needs, factoring in social determinants of health to help organizations provide world-class care. As part of the Get Well 360 platform, Get Well's Smart Room offering provides patients with customizable options to take control over their experiences, expedite paperwork processes, and understand treatment plans. Leveraging AI-powered outreach solutions to reach patients at scale, the platform enables longitudinal engagement and activation to serve beyond the hospital setting on a long-term basis.

"When we founded Get Well, we were committed to creating a patient Smart Room that would transform the way patients experience their care and the way clinicians work. This recognition validates our commitment to empowering healthcare providers and helping them enhance patient satisfaction, improve outcomes, and drive long-term loyalty," said Michael O'Neil, CEO and Founder of Get Well. "We're proud to serve the majority of AVIA's client base with our Smart Room technology and build upon our relationships with health system executives."

The 2024 Top Smart Rooms Companies Report represents the aggregation and analysis of client ratings and reviews as well as health system implementation data across the country and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of the Smart Rooms, the report helps define the Smart Rooms landscape and how these solutions best support patient access.

"Patients today expect a seamless, technology-enabled experience during their healthcare journey, and smart rooms are pivotal in meeting this demand. Our research underscores the transformative power of smart rooms in enhancing patient safety, comfort, and outcomes by integrating advanced monitoring, automation, and communication systems," said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA.

This announcement builds on recent recognition Get Well has received from market intelligence firms including being named to AVIA Marketplace's list for Top Patient Education Companies and selected as the #1 Market Leader for Patient Driven Care by KLAS in their 2024 Best in KLAS report.

Access the full report findings from AVIA Marketplace's Top Smart Rooms Companies list here .

