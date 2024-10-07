Get Well Recognized by KLAS Research for Addressing Social Determinants of Health

Get Well's whole health digital screening and navigation programs utilized in partnerships to facilitate health equity and whole-person care

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Well, the leader in digital patient engagement, announced recognition by KLAS Research for their programs focused on social determinants of health (SDOH). Get Well will present the results of this work at the KLAS Social Determinants of Health Summit in Salt Lake City, October 8th.

Get Well was selected for two Points of Light Case Studies. KLAS' SDOH Points of Light recognitions celebrate partnership successes — or "points of light" — in transforming patient and community care.

The first case study is a partnership with LifeBridge Health and Findhelp and highlights communicating with maternal health patients between appointments to prevent delivery-related complications. LifeBridge Health includes five hospitals and 33 primary care locations in Maryland.

"In the United States, it is far too frequent for women in low-resource environments with limited access to healthcare to die during or after pregnancy," said Dr. Chelsea King Arthur of Get Well. "There are significant disparities in maternal care across the country. To address this, we partnered with LifeBridge Health to launch a robust maternal health initiative that offers personalized care and ongoing support to expectant and postpartum patients. Get Well's product was used to communicate with patients through messages and calls, while Findhelp's product was instrumental in linking patients to community resources."

"Get Well's platform for addressing patient concerns via texts and phone calls benefited our community immensely," said Dr. Elizabeth Zadzielski of LifeBridge Health. "Starting when patients were about 20 weeks into their pregnancy and ending about 8 weeks postpartum, we were able to keep them engaged while screening patients for needs and risks, leading to positive outcomes compared to our baseline."

LifeBridge Health has reported preterm deliveries have fallen by 23 percent. Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admissions have fallen by 23 percent. The length of stay for babies has fallen by 41 percent. There has been no increase in unnecessary appointments. Patient satisfaction has increased and patient-progress tracking has improved.

The second case study is a partnership between Get Well, Magnolia Health and Canopy Children's Solutions and focused on youth mental health and social determinants of health resources. Canopy Children's Solutions is a Mississippi-based provider of children's behavioral health, educational and social service solutions. Magnolia Health is an insurance provider serving 150,000 Medicaid members in Mississippi.

"After the COVID-19 pandemic began, feelings of hopelessness rose markedly among U.S. high school students," said Get Well's founder and CEO, Michael O'Neil. "According to a 2021 CDC report, over 40 percent of students experienced persistent sadness or hopelessness. Supporting a child with a behavioral health condition demands significant effort from families. In response, we formed a partnership to create a preventive program aimed at identifying and supporting at-risk youth and families, addressing their social determinants of health needs.This work further highlights the advances we are making to measurably redefine digital patient engagement and put healthcare in the hands of patients and their families inside and outside the hospital."

"Unprecedented moments call for unexpected partnerships. This transformational partnership seamlessly integrates Canopy's "high touch" solutions with Get Well's "high tech" platform and brings Magnolia Health to the partnership table to re-imagine how, together, we deliver life-changing solutions to the most vexing mental health crisis of our lifetime," said Canopy Children's Solutions' CEO, Dr. John D. Damon.

"We're thrilled to join the stage with Get Well and Canopy Children's Solutions to help address the youth mental health crisis," said Michael Todaro of Magnolia Health. "We are looking into enrolling nearly 100,000 youth and their guardians onto the Get Well platform by early 2025, with an expectation of reducing behavioral healthcare costs for this population by approximately $2.5 to $3.7 million within the first year."

A pilot of the Canopy and Get Well partnership in a local school achieved an 81 percent activation rate among the youth engaged in the pilot. This case study revealed that "through the screenings, 20 percent of activated youth were identified as having low hope scores. More than half of those identified as needing intervention had not been previously identified through school screenings. The program found that 30 percent of youth who activated their accounts had caregivers with unmet social needs. These caregivers were directed to resources and received help with issues such as housing, paying for utilities, and food insecurity."

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About Get Well

Now part of SAIGroup, Get Well is redefining digital patient engagement by putting patients in control of their healthcare, inside and outside the hospital. Get Well combines advanced AI navigation with high-touch care experiences to improve patient activation, loyalty, and outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Get Well serves more than 10 million patients annually at over 1,000 hospitals and clinical partner sites, using longitudinal data analytics to better serve patients and clinicians. Get Well's award-winning solutions were recognized again in 2024 by KLAS Research and AVIA Marketplace. Learn more about Get Well and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Canopy Children's Solutions

Canopy Children's Solutions is Mississippi's largest and most comprehensive nonprofit provider of children's behavioral health, educational and social service solutions. Founded in 1912, Canopy offers a full array of integrated, community-based services in all 82 counties as well as intensive campus-based and educational programming. For more information, please visit us on the web at mycanopy.org.

Media Contact: Chris Gale at [email protected]

SOURCE Get Well