GET Worldwide, Inc. Creates Sustainable Cities with its Smart Transit Solutions
Apr 06, 2021, 10:03 ET
SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Electric Transport (GET) Worldwide, Inc. is providing zero emission mobility solutions for cities throughout the world with the introduction of a new fleet of state-of-the art zero-emission mini-buses.
The San Diego, California based corporation began deploying its first fleet of GET buses in the cities of Manila & Davao, Philippines in December 2020.
"We saw a dire need for a triple bottom line solution to alleviate the traffic and pollution in our dense urban centers. As a social impact investor, this is a game-changer. This solves both traffic and pollution and takes care of people and the planet. I get to invest in the betterment of my homeland and my people now and for generations to come," said GET Worldwide Chairman Tony Olaes. "We believe that this micro-transit solution can modernize developing countries with emerging markets, where it is needed the most."
"Our goal is to turn electric vehicles from expensive products for the few to life-changing solutions for the many," said GET President Freddie Tinga. "Our COMET electric mini-bus uses Formula E engineering from Spain and combines that with Silicon Valley analytics on our mobile app. The result is a more efficient, cost-effective, zero-emission transport system and a better and healthier experience for passengers and pedestrians alike."
Here are other reasons that make the COMET the ideal mobility solution:
- Fully electric with fast charging
- GPS tracked and fleet managed
- Zero-emissions
- Clears congestion on city streets
- Compact to navigate through narrow road networks
- App-based contactless ticketing
- Space for 30 passengers
- Accessible for people with disabilities
- Air-conditioned
- Equipped with WiFi
By using the GET Worldwide eco-system, emerging countries have the best low cost, low risk yet high impact solution to help bring back their blue skies while solving their traffic woes.
GET's goal is to further expand across the Philippines and into Malaysia and other parts of Asia, as well as Africa, and Latin America within the year.
For more information, please visit www.getevee.com.
About
Global Electric Transport (GET) Worldwide is the first mover in Electric Mass Mobility as a service. It merges its top-of-the-line smart electric vehicles with a comprehensive app-based rider experience and bus owner management system to create a safe, affordable and fully green transport network.
SOURCE GET Worldwide, Inc.
Share this article