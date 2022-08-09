Get Your Child Jamming to the Great Outdoors!

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For many of today's kids, the outdoors are mostly just a backdrop to whatever they may be watching or playing on a phone, tablet, or computer. These electronics are a little too good at capturing the attention of young minds, and it may be causing them to miss out on real adventures they could be having outside of the comforts of their homes. Enter JamGuy! JamGuy Discovers the Great Outdoors is a children's story with pre-sales going on now through August 2022. The book is the tale of a simple jam jar who follows his intuition to find what is missing in his life and ends up discovering a world of adventure in the outdoors. More than just an entertaining story, this book is meant to inspire children to find their own adventures away from the comfort of their screens and out in real nature.

Created by the founder of the wellness company What Could Be Better? ( WCBB?), JamGuy Discovers the Great Outdoors is THE children's book to get your little one excited about what adventures lie just outside of their neighborhood, town, or city. This series takes a unique approach to getting children excited about getting outdoors. From exploring nature and discovering new activities to experiencing the simple joys of breathing fresh air, your children will learn all about the fun they can have in the great outdoors.

Your children will be enthralled by JamGuy's adventures. They will learn with him as he is introduced to a variety of outdoor activities like hiking, camping, rock climbing, and more, and laugh along with the fun-loving and quirky cast of new jams that help JamGuy along his journey. This optimistic and ever-smiling jam is sure to be loved by kids of all ages! With this book, you can help your little ones find their own connection to nature and a love of exploration (and may even be reminded why you love it yourself).

With fun and visually captivating illustrations, and an engaging story, JamGuy Discovers the Great Outdoors is a must-have for any parent looking to introduce their children to nature. With its fun and optimistic tale, your children will be sure to fall in love with JamGuy and his adventures. Help support the release of this soon-to-be classic by pre-ordering your copy today and help your little ones find their own connection to nature!

Matt Benedick's love for the outdoors started in the Shenandoah mountains, where his family would spend two weeks out of every year to escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life and reconnect with each other and nature. The beauty and power of these sweeping landscapes filled Matt with a sense of awe, inspiration, and quiet renewal. These were the feelings that helped Matt through a very challenging time in life, and it became his mission to share the regenerative properties nature has on the mind and body with others.

To share his message, Matt created What Could Be Better? (WCBB?), a Wellness Company, one feature of which is an apparel brand with empowering and fun messages to motivate people. It was from one of his shirts, "What's Your Jam?" that the creation of JamGuy was inspired. The hope is that through this book series, WCCB? can help encourage children of all ages to get outdoors and foster a love of exploring and of nature. You can help support the release of this self-published book by visiting Amazon , Barnes & Noble , or Bookbaby Bookshop to pre-order your copy today!

