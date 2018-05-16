Get Your Children Off Their Screens and On The River - ACE Adventure Resort Rafting Adventures Offer Health Benefits For Youth

OAK HILL, W.Va., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Institute of Health's Medline Plus, children in the United States watch up to 3 hours of television and have up to 7 hours of screen time each DAY https://medlineplus.gov/ency/patientinstructions/000355.htm. This excessive screen time is affecting our children in a detrimental way, having been shown to cause insomnia, depression and anxiety. Sitting around all day staring into a screen also increases the risk of childhood obesity.

A group of friends enjoy a break between rapids on the Upper New River in West Virginia. Inflatable kayaks provide an exciting ride on the family friendly Upper New River.

Getting kids away from the screen can seem like a daunting and tedious task. Instead of constantly begging kids to go outside and play, take them to a place where they will forget they even own a phone.

With summer vacation right around the corner, ACE Adventure Resort has the perfect solution to get kids outdoors and away from the screen, while saving money: $99 whitewater rafting trips.

Derrick Ring, River Manager at ACE Adventure Resort, is both a father and a veteran raft guide. He says that the Upper New River rafting trip offered by ACE has many benefits to solving the screen time problem. "A rafting trip on the Upper New River is the most amount of fun you can have on the river with children under the age of 9. It's a great first outdoor experience; it's also a great first whitewater experience," said Ring.

There are also screen time cures for older kids, or just 'kids at heart' - whitewater rafting through the more challenging Lower New River with ACE Adventure Resort. "The Lower New River is a great family bonding experience for older children, teens and adults. We have a drop-pool system in the New River Gorge that alternates between rapids and calm water allowing folks to relax between the excitement and get to know each other. Joke. Learn history. Plus, we get to surf our rafts because the river is so high volume!" Ring added.

With rafting spots filling quickly, and a short term discounted rate being offered on both these trips, now is the time to book a vacation. Temperatures are already reaching the 80s in West Virginia - perfect for a fun, screen-free day on the river. For a limited time, visitors can book an Upper New River or Lower New River rafting day trip, including lunch, for only $99 per person. That's a savings of up to $50 off retail rates with no blackout dates. Visit https://aceraft.com/99 or call (833) 839-4846 to learn more. The offer expires this Friday, May 18th at 8pm.

ACE Adventure Resort is located adjacent to the New River Gorge National River in West Virginia, and offers guests access to every outdoor adventure the region has to offer. Their 1500 acre private vacation oasis is perfect for ziplining, rock climbing, hiking, biking, and of course whitewater rafting. For over 30 years, they have offered guided rafting trips on the New and Gauley Rivers.

Both their 5 acre waterpark, located on their private spring fed lake, and their Gauley River rafting trips have been featured on the Travel Channel's Extreme Resorts. Several dining options and a range of lodging from rustic camping to cozy cabins and multi-bedroom log homes are offered on their property. With over 30 years of experience providing exciting, family-friendly getaways ACE Adventure Resort guarantees you'll uncover more than a vacation. You'll discover the freedom that is born in adventure.

