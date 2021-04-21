Get Your Freedom And Life Back! The Best Personal Air Purifier Surpasses CDC/NIOSH Standards For Affordable Virus Protection

Air95™ is a state-of-the-art personal space air purifier inspired by hospital PPE to protect against infectious diseases Tweet this

Additional advantages:

Fog-free visibility & compatible w/glasses and most technical optics

Lightweight 11 oz. headpiece + 3 oz. battery pack

Battery life 6+ hours of continuous use

1-hour recharge using110-220VAC

Addresses PPE shortage with reusable 6-month filter life before easy replacement

Also filters mutations/variants, pollen, mold spores, and smoke

Employee-owned and Made in U.S.A.

Dr. Daniel J Hyman, CEO, states "The COVID-19 family of viruses have held a dark cloud over our families and communities for more than a year. The innovative Air95™ allows everyone to return to our work and social lives with safety and confidence. I invite you to learn about how to contain viral spread and keep yourself, your friends, and your family safe as we re-open activities and businesses in 2021."

For more detailed information, research, validated test results, and product offerings, please visit www.air95safe.com.

About Sensewave

Sensewave Corporation was founded in Signal Hill, California to address the critical shortage of advanced PPE made in America. Developed using state-of-the-art nanomaterials, the flagship Air95™ personal air purifier product line allows our customers to carry on with professional and recreational activities with peace of mind. www.air95safe.com

Contact for Media

Lupe De Los Santos

Sentidos LLC for Air95™

[email protected]

973-615-2022

SOURCE Sensewave

Related Links

https://air95safe.com/

