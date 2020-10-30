Get Your Gaffer Tape Ready: Tape Face Is Back

Guests can expect to laugh throughout a brand-new version of the show with a never before included all-guest "up close and personal" conversation from the stage with Tape Face creator Sam Wills as he kicks off the show.

"It's rare for fans to see me outside of the Tape Face character," Wills laughs. "With the new Tape Face show structure, we will include a socially distant meet and greet from stage for me to chat with the entire audience and answer questions every show. After so much stress and worry, it's time to bring back some laughter and positivity to the world. I want the chance to not only entertain the crowds but really connect with everyone as we bring back THE FUNNIEST SHOW IN LAS VEGAS."

That's right - Wills will remove the gaffer tape and answer questions from stage prior to the traditional Tape Face show's amusing routines using sounds, music and laughter with the underlying message of being true to yourself. Audiences of many different backgrounds, ages and languages will once again enjoy the whimsical phenomenon performing Wednesday through Sunday in Harrah's Showroom at Harrah's Las Vegas.

Show begins at 7:30 p.m. and is dark on Monday and Tuesday. Tickets start at $66, plus applicable tax and fees, and are available online at www.HarrahsShows.com or by calling 855-234-7469.

Tape Face

A Vegas must-see! As seen on America's Got Talent and America's Got Talent: The Champions, the Tape Face experience is an utterly spectacular and endlessly inventive comedy show created by New Zealand comedian Sam Wills. Through simple, clever and charming humor, Tape Face at Harrah's Las Vegas has become one of the most accessible and enjoyable shows the world has ever seen. Visit tapeface.tv or connect at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TapeFaceBoy

