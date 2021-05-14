Get your home ready for summer heat with an HVAC tune-up

Annual HVAC tune-ups keep cooling systems running at top efficiency. In addition to helping prevent breakdowns, Daley said regular maintenance is often a requirement to maintain warranty coverage in the event of a breakdown. Without proof of maintenance, homeowners can be left with an expensive bill for a repair or replacement.

Tune-ups help protect indoor air quality and comfort as well. Without regular maintenance and upkeep, an HVAC unit may not be able to filter out pollutants inside a home.

"When working properly, HVAC systems will leave your home feeling cool and comfortable during the summer," Daley said. "By keeping the unit maintained, you are increasing the overall efficiency and performance of the entire system."

About Wolfer's Home Services

Wolfer's Home Services, located in the Portland Metro area, has been serving customers since 1901. From Vancouver to Salem, we specialize in heating and air conditioning installation, maintenance and repair of heating, cooling and indoor air quality systems for both residential heating and commercial heating customers, electrical, plumbing, and water treatment.

As one of the first Lennox dealerships in the Pacific Northwest, Wolfer's maintains an ongoing commitment to provide high-quality products from Tankless Water Heater's to Heat Pumps, to air and water purification, with consistently exceptional customer service.

For over 100 years, honesty, integrity and fair business practices have earned us the confidence and respect from Portland to Hillsboro, Beaverton to Woodburn, Salem to Clackamas. Customer satisfaction has been, and will continue to be the standard by which we measure our success. For more information, visit https://www.wolfersheating.com/.

