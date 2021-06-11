Get your home ready for vacation with 5 simple steps

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Control Experts, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and indoor air quality services in the Las Vegas area, wants families to keep the safety of their homes a top priority when preparing for vacations this summer.

"Everyone deserves a chance to get away from home during the summer," said Randy Nelson, general manager of Climate Control Experts. "But before walking out the door, you want to make sure your home is prepared for you to be away for an extended amount of time."