Get your home ready for vacation with 5 simple steps
Climate Control Experts gives advice to Las Vegas residents looking to get away from home this summer
Jun 11, 2021, 07:03 ET
LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Control Experts, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and indoor air quality services in the Las Vegas area, wants families to keep the safety of their homes a top priority when preparing for vacations this summer.
"Everyone deserves a chance to get away from home during the summer," said Randy Nelson, general manager of Climate Control Experts. "But before walking out the door, you want to make sure your home is prepared for you to be away for an extended amount of time."
Nelson and the Climate Control Experts team offer five tips to get homes ready for a vacation this summer:
- Raise the thermostat: There is no need for an HVAC system to be constantly running while a homeowner is away. Increase the temperature on the thermostat by five degrees to help reduce energy usage. Homeowners may also consider purchasing a smart thermostat to adjust the temperature using a smartphone or tablet.
- Shut off water supply: Turning the water supply off helps prevent potential flooding from a leaky pipe while homeowners are away.
- Change the air filter: Regular cleaning and maintenance will help HVAC units run efficiently during the vacation. It will also help prevent system malfunctions.
- Turn off the water heater: Water heaters can consume a significant amount of energy. Before leaving the home, set it to vacation mode. This will decrease the chance of a flood and lower the utility bill.
- Unplug all devices: Electronic devices such as a TV or computer can still use energy even when they are not turned on. To decrease wasteful energy consumption, unplug these devices before walking out the door. This can also decrease the chance of a potential electrical fire.
"No homeowner wants to return home from a vacation to find their bathroom or kitchen flooded because of a water leak," said Nelson. "Make sure you take all the proper steps so your mind will be at ease during your getaway."
About Climate Control Experts
For more information, visit https://climatecontrolexperts.com/.
