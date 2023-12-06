Get Your "K*t" Together with Kit NA Brewing: The Ultimate Dry January Experience

Non-Alcoholic Beer Brand Strives to Inspire Consumers to Pursue Passions this Dry January

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kit NA Brewing , a non-alcoholic beer company celebrating inclusivity and connection, is working this season to assist resolutioners and Dry January participants to get their proverbial "K*t" together. Now through January 2024, with a unique and inspirational Dry January experience that breaks away from the traditional, Kit NA Brewing redefines Dry January and makes it a month of holistic wellbeing, fun, and charity with a limited edition "Kit," available at kitna.beer.

Kit Variety Starter 12pk

While many embark on Dry January to detox and rejuvenate, Kit NA Brewing is taking it up a notch with a special package that's bound to get everyone excited. Dubbed the "K*t", this exclusive Dry January offer is available to consumers who donate through the brand's website throughout the month of January and while supplies last. All proceeds will go to Kit NA's Mental Health Organization Partner, Sound Mind Live, fostering awareness, conversation and community around mental health through the power of music.

"While Get Your K*T Together is all about being yourself, Kit NA Brewing is also committed to educating the masses about the non-alcoholic fun to be had," shares Will Fisher, Co-Founder of Kit NA Brewing. "Throughout December and January, we'll have Kit's that help make the Dry January experience one to celebrate and remember, all the while giving back to an important cause and raising awareness for mental health."

Get Your "K*t" Together is not just a slogan; it's a movement. Kit NA Brewing encourages everyone, whether you're a seasoned Dry January participant or new to the concept, to join this revolution of self-improvement and make a difference. Enjoy great non-alcoholic beer, inspire yourself with motivational messages, and support a worthy cause. Get Your K*t Together with Kit NA Brewing this Dry January! For more information, please visit https://www.kitna.beer/ .

About Kit NA Brewing

Kit NA Brewing, founded in 2021 by co-founders Rob Barrett and Will Fisher, is a non-alcoholic brewery that's enables consumers to have a beer that is true to them. Their dedication to creating exceptional NA beer has earned them worldwide recognition and numerous awards. Kit NA Brewing's mission is to provide high-quality craft beer without the buzz, allowing individuals to enjoy a true craft beer experience without compromise.

https://www.kitna.beer/

https://www.facebook.com/kitnabrewing

https://www.instagram.com/kitnabrewing

Media Contact:

Sarah Walters

RMD Advertising

614.794.2008

[email protected]

SOURCE Kit NA Brewing