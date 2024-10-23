Get Your Paws on Meiji Hello Panda™ Pretzel

One satisfying crunch is all it takes for the salted pretzel shell to give way to a chocolate crème center, packing so many flavors into one panda-shaped punch. Mess-free, Meiji Hello Panda Pretzel is the perfect snack to enjoy on-the-go, pack into lunchboxes, and share with friends.

Similar to other Meiji America Inc. products, Meiji Hello Panda Pretzel is peanut free and contains no high fructose corn syrup.

"We've never produced a snack quite like this- they're uniquely delicious and a pantry must-have. It's a different take on the classic chocolate covered pretzels with the chocolate on the inside, and we are excited to offer this new snack variation to consumers."

Find a location near you with our store locator to be the first to engage with Meiji America Inc.'s Meiji Hello Panda Pretzel, currently only available in 1.7oz individual packages.

About Meiji America Inc.

The Meiji Group, founded in Japan in 1916, provides customers of all ages with a wide range of products to support healthy and fulfilling lives. From delicious confectioneries and wholesome dairy products to body-enhancing nutrition supplements and vital pharmaceuticals, we make people's wellness our main mission.

Meiji America Inc., founded in 2011 as the North American division, manufactures a variety of unique confectioneries and snacks in the USA. Meiji® is best known for its MEIJI HELLO PANDA™, YAN YAN™ and CHOCOROOMS® brands in the USA and Canada. These fun, interactive snacks can be found in grocery, club, specialty, or convenience stores.

For more information, please follow Meiji America Inc. on Instagram, Facebook, or visit our website.

