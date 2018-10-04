Get Your Pet Partners With Pet Connect™ to Offer "2019 Must-haves for Pet Adoption and Care"

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- getyourpet.com, a revolutionary pet adoption site, has joined forces with Pet Connect™, a ground-breaking app that simplifies and modernizes the pet ownership journey for both pet businesses and owners alike. Together they are offering "2019 Must-Haves for Pet Adoption and Care." Pet Connect™ is now featuring Get Your Pet for people who want a simpler, smarter and more humane approach to adopting a dog or cat.

"We are excited to join forces with Get Your Pet and provide our pet-loving communities a one-stop solution for their needs," said Hector Ocasio, Pet Connect™ Founder. "This partnership makes the process seamless and efficient for any pet parent looking to adopt a dog or cat and research helpful resources for them."

Pet Connect™ is bridging a technological gap that exists in the pet industry. The platform is a gateway for pet businesses to better communicate with and serve their customers digitally through the creation of an attractive, easy-to-navigate profile and targeted messaging. And pet owners can now manage life with their pets right from their pocket with a few simple clicks and explore over 100,000 resources.

"Get Your Pet is a national online pet adoption community that has enabled thousands of people who need to rehome a dog or cat to connect directly with people who want to adopt a pet," said Angela Marcus, Get Your Pet Founder. "We are thrilled to work with Pet Connect™ to help even more adoptable pets find forever homes and bypass the shelter system, where they are exposed to stress, illness and the possibility of being euthanized."

Use Get Your Pet to adopt a cat or dog this year by downloading the Pet Connect™ app from the App Store or Google Play. Simply visit the explore tab to search for adoptable pets!

About Get Your Pet

Getyourpet.com is a national online pet adoption community where people who have to rehome a pet directly connect with people who want to adopt a dog or cat, making it a simpler, smarter and more humane approach to pet adoption. The site works like a dating website, where Guardians and Adopters are in charge of the home-to-home pet adoption process. A portion of the profits from Get Your Pet will go to benefit local animal shelters.

About Pet Connect™

Leading with a purpose of connecting pet owners to meaningful resources for their pets, the Pet Connect™ app has quickly become a default solution to optimize the relationship between pet parents and pet businesses through a modern and innovative mobile experience. Pet owners can effortlessly explore over 100,000 pet-friendly resources. Additionally, the app features fun, easy-to-use solutions for the day-to-day obligations of pet ownership, including a pet media gallery, pet documentation archive and family-sharing capabilities.

