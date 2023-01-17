Get Your Protein, With an Extra Caffeine Boost

ONE Brands Launches New Line of Caffeinated Protein Bars

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Brands, one of the fastest-growing protein bar companies in the U.S., is launching its newest line of protein bars, ONE Coffee Shop. Balanced caffeinated products are increasing in popularity with consumers searching for energizing and filling snacks that provide a boost of energy without the crash.

The delicious, caffeinated bars have the same amount of caffeine as a serving of espresso and are perfect for a morning or mid-afternoon pick-me-up.

ONE Coffee Shop bars are packed with 65mg of caffeine, 20 grams of protein, and 1 gram of sugar in each indulgent flavor: Vanilla Latte and Caramel Macchiato. The combination of caffeine, protein, and 1g of sugar is great for a burst of energy. The delicious, caffeinated bars have the same amount of caffeine as a serving of espresso and are perfect for a morning or mid-afternoon pick-me-up.

"This new line of protein bars is made with our energy seeking coffee lovers top of mind," said Eric Clawson, ONE Brands General Manager. "Our innovative creative team took the two most popular coffee flavors, vanilla and caramel, to produce brand-new coffee masterpieces."

ONE Coffee Shop bars are available at select retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Circle K, 7-Eleven, Vitamin Shoppe and GNC. ONE Coffee Shop bars will be sold individually, in 4ct boxes, and in 12-count trays. For more information on ONE Brands, please visit www.one1brands.com.

About ONE Brands:

ONE Brands knows that protein bars don't have to taste like chalk, and we're proving that great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive by delivering anytime, anywhere protein bars in decadent, totally indulgent flavors. Each ONE Brand protein bar is packed with up to 20 grams of protein, and each ONE CRUNCH bar provides 12 grams of protein—all while containing 1 gram of sugar. ONE Brands is committed to offering exceptional taste, superior texture and functionality—and no compromises—through in-house research and recipe development. ONE Brand protein bars are perfect for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery or "just because." The roster of over 20 powerfully delicious ONE Brand protein bar flavors is available at Amazon, Vitamin Shoppe, and gyms across the country, as well as Walmart, Target, and other top regional grocers. Congratulations, You've Found the ONE.

Media Contact:

Jodie Fredericks | Konnect Agency

[email protected]

213-933-2325

SOURCE ONE Brands