Get Your Skin the Gift of Youth This Holiday Season

Ananta's Beautisan Supplement Is a Safe, Easy, and Effective Long-Term Skincare Solution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin is often in the spotlight during the holidays. The cold weather season is in full swing, which means many consumers in harsh, dry climates suddenly find themselves fighting against cracked hands, peeling lips, and at times, even bleeding skin. On top of that, holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanza often involve countless get-togethers with friends and family. Everyone wants to look their best, which often starts with a good skincare routine.

For those focused on short-term skincare concerns over the next few weeks, the team at Ananta Medicare wants to challenge you to think bigger this holiday season. "This is the perfect time of year to start thinking big picture," says Ananta Medicare president Pradeep Jain, "New Year's is right around the corner, and it's a good time to rethink our mindsets and reset our routines — especially when it comes to long-term skincare."

It's this perpetual concern for one's skin that led to the development of Ananta's BEAUTISAN skincare solution.

Pradeep has previously referred to Beautisan as a breakthrough formula, a claim that is easily backed up by a closer examination of the product itself.

Beautisan is a unique drinking complex. Rather than use the harsh chemicals and fillers so common in modern skincare products, Ananta's Beautisan consists of a myriad of naturally occurring compounds. This includes:

Collagen peptides – 13 g.

Hyaluronic acid

Coenzyme Q10

Vitamins A, B, C, and E.

Each of these is a safe skincare ingredient with a reputation for effectiveness and existing third-party research regarding its efficacy. The skincare innovation is also made following stringent Japanese manufacturing standards.

These ingredients, carefully combined, allow Beautisan users to effectively address long-term skincare. The product comes in bottles to be ingested once daily, making it a quick and easy application. Over time, it helps preserve and protect the skin through maximum hydration. It is particularly effective at managing ongoing concerns, such as wrinkle control and skin elasticity.

According to the clinical study results*, the recommended vitamin-collagen complex improves skin moisture; eliminates hyperemia and peeling skin; reduces the number and depth of static and expression wrinkles; improves elasticity and flexibility of the skin; reduces striae and vascular network; normalizes the skin color, reduces dark spots; increases reserve capacity of the skin up to 7 years.

From its ease of use to effective results, Beautisan is the ideal way to revolutionize one's skincare regimen this holiday season. It's the perfect "reset" option that can breathe new life into the epidermis and help naturally maintain that youthful glow for many a holiday season to come.

About Ananta Medicare

Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at www.anantamedicare.us

