Get Your Spring, Summer and Fall Vacation "Action Plan" Ready with an Exciting Getaway Package from Make It Benzie

President Mary Carroll of Make It Benzie says, "We are excited to offer the 'Benzie Treasure Trove' package beginning May 24 through October 31, 2019. As part of the package you'll receive wonderful free or discounted food offers – delicious cherry pie, desserts, ice cream, burgers, BBQ Pork Sliders and more – and discounts on activities such as biking, kayaking, canoeing, golf, Point Betsie Lighthouse tours, children's activities, coaster rides and more."

Businesses participating in the "Benzie Treasure Trove" include Frankfort's Stormcloud Brewing Company known for their craft Belgium-inspired ales; Lake Ann Brewing known for craft brewed beer; St. Ambrose Cellars & Brose Brewery known for award winning wines, meads and brews; Iron Fish Distillery, known as the first farm distillery in Michigan producing award winning spirits; Hanmer's Resort and Livery known for their comfortable riverside cabins along the Betsie River for fishing, canoeing and kayaking; The iconic Cherry Hut restaurant in Beulah, serving cherry inspired dishes and great cherry pie; The Crescent Bakery in Frankfort, known for handcrafted donuts, homemade breakfasts and coffees; Jim's Joint, a wonderful place for BBQ sandwiches and ribs; Champion Hill, Pinecroft, and Betsie Valley Golf Courses known for outstanding views and great groomed golf courses; and many more.

Carroll concludes, "There is plenty for everyone in Benzie County including active recreational activities, spending quality time with family, great beaches, wonderful food and events. Benzie County is a beautiful place 'to be' and the 'Benzie Treasure Trove' package helps you experience all that we have to offer."

Discover Benzie County along the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore during this limited time package. Visit www.visitbenzie.com/stay/benzie-treasure-trove to sign up online or call 800-882-5801 to find out more. Get the true flavor of Northern Michigan's relaxed pace, exciting adventures, endless exploration, and exquisite natural beauty – all waiting for you in Benzie County.

