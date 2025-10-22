Get Your Sweet On -- The Great Candy Run Returns for Its 22nd Year

November 9, 2025 • Washington Park • Benefiting the Fetal Health Foundation

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to lace up your running shoes and grab your candy bag! The 22nd Annual Great Candy Run returns to Denver's Washington Park on Sunday, November 9, 2025, offering a fun, family-focused 5K run/walk with sweetness at every turn. This beloved event is a Denver racing staple — uniting community, compassion, and cause in one sweet celebration.

All for a Cause

While the candy, costumes, and medals make it fun, The Great Candy Run has heart at its core. 100% of proceeds support the Fetal Health Foundation, a national nonprofit that provides hope, information, and resources to families facing fetal syndromes. The Great Candy Run is the only run/walk in the country that raises awareness and provides support around all fetal anomalies and syndromes—ensuring that no family walks this journey alone.

What Makes This Year Special

22 Years of fitness, fun, and family-centered impact!

Sweet Features: Candy-themed course + "Sweet Street" Costumes encouraged! Free Jolly Rancher Kids Fun Run (kids 8 & under) Sweet 5K finisher medals Prizes for overall and age group winners Free photos, entertainment, and a festive finish line

Virtual Option 5K – Join from anywhere

Event Details

Date & Time: Sunday, November 9, 2025 Bib Pickup – 8:00 AM Kids Fun Run – 8:40 AM 5K Start – 9:00 AM

Sunday, November 9, 2025 Location: Washington Park, Denver, CO

Washington Park, Denver, CO Registration: Now open at Race Roster Family 4-packs available Kids & senior pricing Group and school teams welcome!

Now open at Race Roster

From the Organizers

"Year 22 is a milestone our team is honored to reach," said Lonnie Somers, Race Director and Co-Founder. "This event has always been about more than running — it's about community, raising awareness, and bringing hope to families facing fetal diagnoses."

Media & Contact Info

Lonnie Somers

[email protected] | 303-522-4387

Learn more & register:

The Great Candy Run on Race Roster

Official Event Website & Photo Gallery

About Fetal Health Foundation

Fetal Health Foundation is a parent-founded nonprofit dedicated to supporting families who receive a fetal syndrome diagnosis. We provide compassionate resources, connect expectant parents with treatment experts and trusted information, raise awareness, and offer hope during uncertain and often overwhelming journeys.

