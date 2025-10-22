Get Your Sweet On -- The Great Candy Run Returns for Its 22nd Year
News provided byFetal Health Foundation
Oct 22, 2025, 08:54 ET
November 9, 2025 • Washington Park • Benefiting the Fetal Health Foundation
DENVER, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to lace up your running shoes and grab your candy bag! The 22nd Annual Great Candy Run returns to Denver's Washington Park on Sunday, November 9, 2025, offering a fun, family-focused 5K run/walk with sweetness at every turn. This beloved event is a Denver racing staple — uniting community, compassion, and cause in one sweet celebration.
All for a Cause
While the candy, costumes, and medals make it fun, The Great Candy Run has heart at its core. 100% of proceeds support the Fetal Health Foundation, a national nonprofit that provides hope, information, and resources to families facing fetal syndromes. The Great Candy Run is the only run/walk in the country that raises awareness and provides support around all fetal anomalies and syndromes—ensuring that no family walks this journey alone.
What Makes This Year Special
- 22 Years of fitness, fun, and family-centered impact!
- Sweet Features:
- Candy-themed course + "Sweet Street"
- Costumes encouraged!
- Free Jolly Rancher Kids Fun Run (kids 8 & under)
- Sweet 5K finisher medals
- Prizes for overall and age group winners
- Free photos, entertainment, and a festive finish line
- Virtual Option 5K – Join from anywhere
Event Details
- Date & Time: Sunday, November 9, 2025
- Bib Pickup – 8:00 AM
- Kids Fun Run – 8:40 AM
- 5K Start – 9:00 AM
- Location: Washington Park, Denver, CO
- Registration: Now open at Race Roster
- Family 4-packs available
- Kids & senior pricing
- Group and school teams welcome!
From the Organizers
"Year 22 is a milestone our team is honored to reach," said Lonnie Somers, Race Director and Co-Founder. "This event has always been about more than running — it's about community, raising awareness, and bringing hope to families facing fetal diagnoses."
Media & Contact Info
Lonnie Somers
[email protected] | 303-522-4387
Learn more & register:
The Great Candy Run on Race Roster
Official Event Website & Photo Gallery
About Fetal Health Foundation
Fetal Health Foundation is a parent-founded nonprofit dedicated to supporting families who receive a fetal syndrome diagnosis. We provide compassionate resources, connect expectant parents with treatment experts and trusted information, raise awareness, and offer hope during uncertain and often overwhelming journeys.
SOURCE Fetal Health Foundation
