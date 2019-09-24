Get Your Team Out of Groupthink and Into New Ideas

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Everyone says they are open to their ideas being debated, but in reality, no one is – what they are really looking for is affirmation," says Stephen Miles, CEO and founder of The Miles Group/TMG.

TMG launched the "C-Suite Intelligence: Leadership Lessons from Coaches to the World's Top-Performing Executives" podcast on September 10th with 6 episodes, and today released the 7th, "Fostering Idea Conflict." In it, Miles takes on the very real challenge for leaders today of how to get their employees to engage in meaningful debate around a topic and push each other's thinking. Miles is an executive coach to top CEOs and COOs around the globe.

"When people's ideas are challenged, most of them take it way too personally," says Miles. "Also, a lot of next-gen leaders over-collaborate in the workplace. They can spend too much time on many small decisions that don't matter instead of focusing on just the critical, 'milestone' issues. This contributes to the widespread groupthink that executives are trying to get their teams to break out of."

Leaders can elevate growth in their company by fostering "idea conflict," says Miles. In the podcast, he explains how to encourage team members to "push hard on the idea, not the person," and how to create space where different voices can challenge one another to advance their thinking.

The podcast launched two weeks ago with six episodes including How the Smartest CEOs Are Preparing for the Next Recession, Working For a Tough Boss, and How to Avoid Having Another Worthless Meeting.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more information, please contact Davia Temin or Suzanne Oaks Brownstein of Temin and Company at 212.588.8788 or news@teminandco.com.

About The Miles Group/TMG

TMG develops talent strategies for organizations, teams, and individuals – focusing on high-performance, world-class leadership. Through assessments and development, coaching, leadership transition planning, and organizational design, TMG helps clients cultivate exceptional talent from the C-suite to the next generation of leaders throughout the organization. Clients include many of the Fortune 100 as well as VC portfolio companies, firms in transition, and organizations around the globe and across industries. TMG has been featured in Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Forbes, Fortune, C-Suite, Entrepreneur, and Chief Executive. The firm is headquartered in New York City and operates globally. For more information, visit http://miles-group.com. Follow TMG on Twitter @TheMilesGroup and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-miles-group.

SOURCE The Miles Group/TMG