Get Yummy Cookies Announces Limited "F*** TRUMP" Cookie Drop Following Trump's Remarks About Bad Bunny and Widely Condemned Racist Imagery of Michelle and Barack Obama

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to remarks made by President Donald Trump criticizing global music artist Bad Bunny following Sunday's game, as well as separate widely condemned racist imagery circulating online depicting Barack and Michelle Obama, an artisan bakery is announcing a limited-edition cookie release as a form of cultural expression.

President Trump's comments regarding Bad Bunny were widely viewed by critics as dismissive of Latino culture and Spanish-language expression, sparking significant backlash across social media and among artists, fans, and cultural commentators.

The bakery responded with a small-batch release of boldly iced cookies reading "F*** TRUMP," describing the drop as "a statement, not a stunt."

"We're bakers, not politicians," the bakery said in a statement. "But when culture, identity, and representation are repeatedly targeted, staying silent doesn't feel like an option."

According to the bakery, an earlier limited release of similarly themed cookies that read F*** ICE generated immediate demand, with more than 100 orders placed within the first 12 minutes before selling out. The bakery reported receiving a surge of follow-up emails and messages from customers asking when the next drop would be available, prompting the decision to cap the current release.

The limited cookie drop will go live today at 2:00 PM Pacific Time, 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

The bakery emphasized that the release is not about profit, but about participating in a broader cultural conversation. A portion of proceeds from this drop will be donated to United We Dream, a national organization advocating for immigrant communities and families.

