Getac Achieves EPEAT 2.0 Gold with Climate+, Setting a New Sustainability Benchmark for Rugged Computing

Recognizing its leadership in sustainable engineering, Getac joins the EPEAT 2.0 Launch Partner Program after surpassing the new sustainability standard's rigorous requirements

News in brief:

Getac has achieved EPEAT 2.0 Gold with Climate+ for nine rugged computing products, becoming one of the first rugged manufacturers to attain the highest rating under the new criteria.

By participating in the Launch Partner Program, Getac highlights its commitment to advancing sustainability and transparency across the electronics value chain.

The achievement follows more than two years of dedicated work to meet EPEAT's rigorous sustainability requirements, setting Getac apart within the rugged computing market.

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced that nine of its rugged computing products have achieved EPEAT 2.0 Gold with Climate+, marking a significant sustainability milestone for the company and reinforcing its commitment to responsible innovation.

Getac lineup of EPEAT Certified Devices

The achievement makes Getac one of the first manufacturers to successfully register products under EPEAT 2.0 criteria, the next generation of sustainability criteria for electronics. To highlight this milestone, Getac joins the EPEAT 2.0 Launch Partner Program, an initiative that recognizes organizations leading the transition to this updated standard.

The EPEAT 2.0 criteria are the result of a multi-year effort to modernize and strengthen the original EPEAT framework, raising the standard for sustainability across the electronics industry. The updated criteria address environmental and social impacts across four key areas: climate, chemicals, circularity, and responsible supply chains. Specifically, the EPEAT Climate+ designation is used to identify electronics that have been independently verified as meeting ambitious, verifiable criteria for climate change mitigation and Scope 3 carbon emissions reductions. By evaluating corporate practices alongside product performance and extending requirements throughout the value chain, EPEAT 2.0 drives meaningful, measurable progress toward more responsible electronics manufacturing.

Advancing sustainability in rugged technology

EPEAT 2.0 introduces significantly more rigorous requirements than EPEAT 1.0, raising the bar for environmental performance, supply chain transparency, product lifecycle management, and corporate sustainability practices. While major competitors in the rugged computing sector primarily secured Bronze or Silver, Getac successfully achieved Gold.

Achieving the EPEAT Gold is particularly notable within the rugged computing industry, where products are specifically engineered to withstand extreme environments and mission-critical operations. Balancing durability, reliability, and performance while meeting stringent sustainability standards presents unique design and manufacturing challenges. Getac achieved 83% of the optional points (scoring 54 out of an applicable 65 points), significantly surpassing the 75% threshold required for the Gold tier.

As organizations across industries increasingly prioritize sustainable procurement and ESG initiatives, EPEAT remains one of the most recognized ecolabels for electronics worldwide, helping buyers identify products that meet comprehensive environmental criteria.

"True innovation demands that we look beyond the operational needs of today and engineer solutions for the world of tomorrow," said James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "For too long, the technology sector has assumed that extreme durability and environmental responsibility are mutually exclusive. Securing EPEAT 2.0 Gold with Climate+ across our portfolio shatters that paradigm. It is not just a compliance milestone; it is a fundamental shift proving that mission-critical performance and planetary stewardship can, and must, go hand in hand."

More than two years of commitment

The achievement follows more than two years of focused effort across Getac's product development, engineering, manufacturing, procurement, and sustainability teams to meet the extensive requirements of EPEAT 2.0 criteria.

As part of the process, Getac worked closely with final assembler and key component suppliers to strengthen responsible supply chain practices, including support for renewable energy adoption, carbon reduction initiatives, Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) compliance, and conflict-free mineral sourcing policies.

The company also advanced product circularity through design enhancements that support easier disassembly and repair, increased use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials, and expanded customer access to service, maintenance, and recycling information. These efforts helped align Getac's products and operations with EPEAT 2.0's rigorous sustainability requirements while maintaining the rugged performance standards customers rely on.

The resulting ecolabels underscore Getac's long-term commitment to environmental stewardship and continuous improvement across its product portfolio.

Getac rugged computing products on the EPEAT 2.0 registry include (See www.epeat.net for registration status by country):

Recognized as an EPEAT 2.0 Launch Partner

As an official participant in the EPEAT 2.0 Launch Partner Program, Getac joins a select group of manufacturers recognized for achieving EPEAT 2.0 registrations during the program's launch period. The initiative highlights organizations demonstrating leadership in advancing sustainability under the next generation of EPEAT criteria.

Through the program, Launch Partners receive recognition across EPEAT and Global Electronics Council communications and help showcase how innovation and transparency can accelerate progress toward a more sustainable electronics industry.

"The Global Electronics Council (GEC) is pleased to welcome Getac as an EPEAT 2.0 Launch Partner," said Bob Mitchell, CEO of GEC. "We commend Getac on their multi-year effort to bring rugged computing products to the EPEAT Registry. As the number of EPEAT 2.0 registered products continues to grow, purchasers can be confident that our global electronics ecolabel gives them verified product options that meet all their needs. Responsible design and value chains are not only for products built to be used in climate-controlled offices, but also on factory floors, outdoors, and in other demanding environments."

Supporting customer sustainability goals

As organizations face increasing pressure to meet environmental objectives and procurement requirements, rated technology solutions are becoming an important component of broader sustainability strategies.

Getac's EPEAT 2.0 Gold registered products with the Climate+ designation provide customers with a trusted option for supporting sustainable procurement initiatives while continuing to deliver the rugged reliability and performance required in demanding operational environments.

For more information, please visit www.getac.com.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit: https://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

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SOURCE Getac Technology Corporation