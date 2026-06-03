Getac's new 8-inch ZX80W tablet blends Windows 11 functionality with energy-efficient fanless design for all-day productivity in the field

Compact and lightweight form factor meets powerful edge AI performance in Getac's versatile new offering, built on ARM architecture

News in brief:

Getac is expanding its ZX80 range of fully rugged 8-inch devices with the launch of the ZX80W.

The AI-ready device is powered by Windows 11 and built on energy-efficient ARM architecture for extended, uninterrupted operation in the field.

The ZX80W combines the security and compatibility of the Windows ecosystem with the lightweight mobility and long battery life traditionally associated with Android devices.

IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced the expansion of its ZX80 range of 8-inch fully rugged tablets with the launch of the new ZX80W – a lightweight, highly mobile Windows 11 device built on ARM architecture.

The Getac ZX80W equips defense professionals with AI-driven performance, long-lasting power efficiency, and rugged reliability.

With this launch, Getac is meeting growing customer demand for power-efficient, fanless rugged solutions running the Windows 11 operating system (OS) that can be used across a wide range of industrial environments and scenarios, such as those found in the defense, utilities, and transportation and logistics sectors.

Built on energy-efficient ARM architecture

The ZX80W utilizes Qualcomm®'s innovative QCS6490 platform, built on ARM architecture and renowned for exceptional energy efficiency and high performance per watt. The result is a fast, fanless computing experience that enables users to work uninterrupted for long periods of time, even in remote locations where access to device charging facilities may be limited. The device also features 12GB of built-in LPDDR5 memory for smooth multitasking, while 256GB of universal flash storage (UFS) provides ample on-device storage capacity.

Windows 11 functionality in a compact form factor

The ZX80W highlights the transformative power of Windows on ARM in the rugged industry. Traditionally, delivering full Windows functionality in the field required larger, power-hungry processors. By leveraging ARM's exceptional thermal and energy efficiency, the ZX80W effortlessly runs Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC in a remarkably compact, fanless framework. The difference for customers is profound, as it provides the robust security and app compatibility of a true Windows ecosystem but with the extreme lightweight agility and all-day battery life previously reserved for Android devices.

AI-driven edge intelligence

The ZX80W features a 6th Generation Qualcomm AI Engine to unlock real-time intelligence at the edge. The Qualcomm® Hexagon NPU delivers high-speed recognition with real-time analytics and on-device automation designed to maximize productivity in demanding field environments, reducing cloud dependency for faster, more reliable processing when an internet connection is limited or unavailable.

This powerful edge functionality makes the ZX80W ideally suited for a range of use cases including UAV flight control in the utilities environments, predictive asset management, and electronic logging devices (ELDs) in transportation and logistics.

Fully rugged, outdoor-ready

Like all Getac devices, the ZX80W is built rugged from the ground up to thrive in environments where many other devices would fail. The device is MIL-STD-810H and IP67 certified, vibration, and 6ft (1.8m) drop resistant. It also features a sunlight-readable display and a wide operating temperature range of -20°F to 145°F (-29°C to 63°C). Despite all this, the ZX80W weighs just 1.3lbs (590g), making it incredibly lightweight for extended use in the field.

"Effective digital transformation requires extending the enterprise core directly into the field," says Charlie Gibbs, Director of Product Solutions, Getac North America. "The ZX80W is engineered to support this vision. By delivering a compact 8-inch form factor with the proven efficiency of Windows on ARM, we are helping organizations bridge the gap between traditional IT infrastructure and frontline operations. From standard fieldwork to hazardous environments, we are equipping our customers with a versatile tool that maximizes mobility while upholding strict enterprise security and performance standards."

ZX80W will be available in July 2026. For more information, please visit www.getac.com

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit: https://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

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SOURCE Getac Technology Corporation