Getac Accelerates Telecom Field Operations with Rugged Mobility Solutions for Network Reliability and Workforce Performance

Getac's rugged computing solutions help telecommunications providers improve connectivity, streamline field service operations, and enhance workforce productivity in demanding environments

News in brief:

Getac's rugged laptops and tablets are built for telecommunications field teams operating in remote and high-demand environments.

Getac solutions help telecom professionals to improve network uptime, accelerate infrastructure deployment, and streamline maintenance workflows across 5G and fiber operations.

With advanced connectivity, long battery life, and fully rugged certifications, Getac devices help keep field engineers connected, productive and operational in demanding conditions.

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today highlighted continued momentum in helping telecommunications providers modernize field operations, strengthen network reliability, and empower frontline workers in increasingly complex service environments.

Getac V120 Getac G140

As telecom providers continue expanding broadband access, deploying 5G infrastructure, and maintaining critical communications networks, field teams require highly reliable technology that can operate seamlessly in harsh weather, remote locations, and high-pressure operational conditions. Getac's rugged laptops and tablets are purpose-built to meet these evolving demands, delivering reliable performance, advanced connectivity, and durable designs that support mission-critical work in the field.

Built for demanding telecom environments

Telecommunications field operations often require technicians and engineers to work in extreme temperatures, adverse weather conditions, and remote environments where device failure can lead to costly downtime and service disruptions. Getac's rugged solutions are engineered to withstand these challenges, featuring MIL-STD-810H and IP-rated protection against drops, vibration, rain, dust, and temperature fluctuations.

High-brightness, sunlight-readable LumiBond displays and glove-compatible touchscreens allow technicians to remain productive outdoors and in difficult working conditions, while hot-swappable battery technology ensures uninterrupted workflows during long shifts and extended service calls.

Supporting network deployment and maintenance

Across national, regional, and local telecommunications networks, Getac devices enable telecom teams to efficiently manage critical workflows, including network inspections, tower maintenance, fiber deployment, infrastructure upgrades, and remote diagnostics.

"Telecommunications providers are under constant pressure to expand and maintain critical network infrastructure while ensuring their field teams can work safely and efficiently in all conditions," said Rick Geisendorff, VP of Sales & Marketing, Getac North America. "Getac's rugged solutions deliver the reliability, connectivity, and performance telecom professionals need to stay productive in the field and keep critical communications networks running without interruption."

The Getac F120 fully rugged tablet has become a primary choice for telecom fiber field technicians, delivering the performance, durability, and connectivity required to support fiber construction, network expansion, and maintenance activities in challenging environments.

For field teams supporting customer installations and service operations, the Getac ZX10 fully rugged Android tablet is purpose-built for telecom workflows, including service dispatch, customer premises equipment (CPE) installations, and residential Wi-Fi diagnostics. Its lightweight design and Android platform help technicians stay connected and productive throughout the workday.

More broadly, Getac rugged tablets and laptops—including the B360, F120, G140, S510, UX10, and V120—are deployed by telecommunications providers to support a wide range of field operations and network infrastructure initiatives.

With advanced wireless connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6E/7, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, and optional 5G capabilities, field professionals can securely access real-time network data, GIS mapping tools, work orders, and digital schematics directly from the point of service. These help organizations improve operational visibility, reduce paperwork, and accelerate issue resolution times.

The powerful processing performance of Getac's rugged portfolio also supports increasingly data-intensive applications, including AI-enabled diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and real-time collaboration between field technicians and centralized operations teams.

Enhancing workforce productivity and operational efficiency

As telecom providers face growing pressure to improve service delivery while managing operational costs, rugged mobility solutions enable digital transformation initiatives. Getac's rugged devices help organizations reduce unplanned downtime, minimize device replacement costs, and improve workforce efficiency through dependable, field-ready technology at scale.

Getac also offers extensive customization capabilities, including vehicle docking solutions, shoulder straps, rotating hand straps, barcode readers, and dedicated software integrations that allow telecom organizations to tailor deployments to their operational needs.

For more information, please visit Getac Telecom Solutions.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit: https://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Getac Technology Corporation.

SOURCE Getac Technology Corporation