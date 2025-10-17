Getac Integrates Semtech AirLink® for Mission-Critical Connectivity

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation ("Getac"), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced the expansion of its long-standing partnership with Semtech Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity service solutions. Building on more than two decades of collaboration, the companies are now integrating Semtech's AirLink® rugged in-vehicle routers into Getac's portfolio. This creates a powerful end-to-end solution for public safety, utility, defense and industrial customers.

For over 20 years, Getac has relied on Semtech's embedded cellular modules to deliver reliable wireless connectivity in challenging environments. This new integration combines Getac's MIL-STD rugged laptops, tablets and video solutions with Semtech's MIL-STD proven cellular router solutions, providing organizations with a complete solution for mobile command and mission-critical field operations.

"The expanded partnership represents the convergence of mission-critical heritage and modern innovation. Bringing more than 60 years of combined expertise in delivering field-tested solutions to public safety, defense, utility, and industrial sectors," said Rick Geisendorff, VP of Sales & Marketing, Getac North America. "Through pairing Getac's rugged DNA with Semtech's cellular technology, customers benefit from always-on connectivity, seamless backup between 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, and satellite, and support for next-generation applications such as IoT sensors, real-time analytics, and autonomous systems."

"This partnership represents the alignment of two companies deeply committed to delivering trusted solutions for mission-critical applications," said Kinana Hussain, Vice President, AirLink Networking Solutions, Semtech. "By pre-integrating our proven AirLink cellular connectivity with Getac's rugged computing platforms, we're addressing a fundamental challenge in mission-critical operations - eliminating deployment complexity and reducing time-to-deployment for organizations where connectivity failures simply aren't an option."

With a single integrated solution, customers can gain operational advantages by cutting procurement cycles, simplifying support, and reducing total ownership costs. Field teams can achieve secure access to real-time data, video, and automated dispatching, while IT manages device fleets remotely through Semtech's AirLink Management Service (ALMS), boosting efficiency and freeing resources.

By aligning their global partner ecosystems, Getac and Semtech are further simplifying procurement and deployment for resellers and VARs to deliver complete, field-ready solutions. Through Getac's established distribution network, channel partners can now offer rugged computing and secure wireless connectivity in one package, accelerating sales cycles and enhancing customer satisfaction.

For more information about Getac's rugged solutions, visit www.getac.com.

For more information about Semtech's AirLink portfolio, visit http://www.semtech.com/router-solutions.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit: https://www.getac.com . Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube .

