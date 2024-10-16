Getac to Demonstrate Edge-AI Capabilities through its X600 Rugged Mobile Workstation at IACP

News in brief:

Getac's Edge AI-based solution is designed for public safety agencies to quickly extract critical information from video footage and gain situational awareness during emergencies.

The basic solution provides edge computing work with the X600 rugged mobile workstation, which is capable of handling intensive computing without internet connectivity.

Getac will demonstrate the proof-of-concept in their Booth #1311 during the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac, a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions, announced it will unveil its innovative Edge-AI proof-of-concept (POC) at IACP 2024. This solution is designed for law enforcement so they can quickly extract critical information from video footage and gain situational awareness during emergencies.

The Edge AI solution includes the Getac X600 fully rugged workstation, a Getac BC-04 body-worn camera with an optional single dock, and a LAN cord for efficient video evidence transfer. The POC will leverage an AI-based rapid reporting case to demonstrate the ability to recognize items and automatically generate reports, which empowers law enforcement agencies to save time, improve efficiency and safety, and focus on core mission objectives.

"We're thrilled to showcase our groundbreaking AI-powered reporting solution at IACP, which will be a game-changer for public safety agencies," said Mike McMahon, President of Getac North America. "This technology represents a significant advancement in providing innovative solutions that enhance public safety and streamline investigations."

Key highlights of Getac's AI-powered solution include:

Edge computing capability by using X600 fully rugged mobile workstation to handle intensive graphic work without internet connectivity.

The ability to convert videos to searchable text to easily find relevant clips using keywords, locations, timestamps, and more.

Real-time monitoring of public security camera feeds, allowing officers to detect suspicious activities and respond proactively.

Enhanced emergency communications by integrating the solution into existing systems, enabling dispatchers to share critical video-extracted information with first responders.

Automatically generating scripts based on the sounds and voices in uploaded videos, along with auto-generating reports in a preset format.

For more information, please visit Getac's booth #1311 at IACP.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Getac Technology Corporation.

SOURCE Getac