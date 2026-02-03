Getac to Showcase Rugged Computing Solutions for the U.S. Navy at WEST 2026

Demonstrates devices and solutions designed to support secure operations, logistics, and mission planning

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of AI-enabled laptops, tablets, and integrated software solutions at AFCEA's WEST 2026 conference, Feb. 10–12 in San Diego. The company's platforms are purpose-built for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, providing secure, cloud-connected edge computing to support operational readiness, logistics, mission planning, and frontline operations in challenging environments.

At booth 1933, Getac will display a wide range of rugged devices, including the B360, S510, V120, and X600 laptops and F110, F120, ZX10, and ZX80 tablets. The display will highlight how these support U.S. Navy initiatives with secure, connected, mission-ready operations.

These devices are part of key Navy contracts, such as NASA SEWP, Navy NGEN-R End User Hardware Contract, and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA – TLS) Tailored Logistics Support Contract, ensuring rapid deployment and mission-aligned capabilities. Notably, the Getac F120 is the only rugged tablet on the Navy NGEN contract, highlighting the company's role in supporting operational readiness and fleet missions.

"U.S. Navy operations demand more than durable hardware – they require availability, reliability, and solutions designed for real-world missions," said Dante Conrad, Vice President of Federal Sales, Getac North America. "At WEST, we're focused on highlighting how Getac supports Navy readiness through rugged platforms that can be delivered quickly, configured for mission needs and relied upon in the most demanding operational environments."

Getac's rugged, AI-capable platforms are purpose-built for Navy operations, delivering secure, reliable performance in extreme maritime and expeditionary conditions where standard IT devices often fail. They support logistics, maintenance, mission planning, and operational decision-making, while accelerating software modernization, strengthening cyber defense, and enhancing overall operational efficiency. Aligned with the Department of the Navy's FY26 IT priorities, these solutions help personnel maintain readiness, mitigate risks, and operate effectively in challenging environments.

For more information or to speak with an executive, please visit Getac's booth 1933 at AFCEA WEST 2026.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit www.getac.com . Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube .

