GetAccept Closes $7 Million Series A Funding Round Led by DN Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GetAccept today announced it has raised a $7 million Series A funding round led by DN Capital, with participation from BootstrapLabs, Y Combinator and a number of Spotify's early investors including the former CFO of Spotify, Peter Sterky. The company is also announcing that former CMO of Slack and Zendesk, Bill Macaitis, will join the company's Board of Directors. This round brings GetAccept's total financing raised to $9M.

"Digital solutions like CRM systems have made it easier than ever for sales teams to manage pipeline and broker deals, yet 60 percent of all contracts are lost to indecision or simply go unanswered," said Samir Smajic, CEO, GetAccept. "That's because the shift to online sales has created an engagement gap between sales reps and buyers. Prospects no longer have to interact with reps to get basic information about a product or service, making the sales process highly impersonal. But prospects still need a rep to guide them through increasingly complex B2B sales process in order to make better informed buying decisions. We built GetAccept to bridge this growing engagement gap, and this new round of funding will help take our platform and go-to-market plans to the next level."

GetAccept helps enterprises close more deals by automating the document workflow process, from the first conversation with a prospect to a signed contract. It brings together video, chat, proposal design, document tracking and e-signature capabilities into a single web and mobile solution so sales teams can closely track deal progress, prevent communication gaps and engage prospects throughout the buying process.

Leveraging the latest in machine learning and AI, GetAccept analyzes thousands of deals every day to provide sales teams with personalized advice on how to close deals. Purpose-built for the enterprise, GetAccept integrates seamlessly into a company's sales pipeline through technology partnerships with today's most popular CRM and sales automation platforms including Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and more.

"I've been fortunate to work for and advise some of the fastest growing SaaS companies in history — and I know a winner when I see one," said Bill Macaitis. "Anyone who has ever fought through a long deal cycle knows how painful it is to get through to the finish line. GetAccept is fundamentally changing this process. I look forward to partnering with the GetAccept team and helping companies all over the world improve their close rates."

The new capital will be used to scale sales and marketing, and accelerate product innovation for GetAccept's industry leading document workflow solution for sales.

"Getting a deal to the point of contract has become increasingly difficult because buyers now get most of their information online," said Thomas Rubens, Partner at DN Capital. "This has led to a sharp decline in lost and stalled sales due to lack of personal engagement with qualified reps. GetAccept honed in on this growing issue early on and built a best-in-class platform for managing document workflow and engagement across the entire sales cycle. We are thrilled to have the company join our portfolio and to play a part in furthering its growth and success."

Today's announcements come on the heels of significant growth for GetAccept. In 2018, the company tripled its revenue and added several new customers including leading enterprises such as Samsung, Stanley and Siemens. GetAccept also expanded its global footprint across the US and EMEA including Norway, Denmark and France. GetAccept was also featured as a leader by G2 Crowd in four categories (sales enablement, e-signature, contract management and proposal tools) and two on Gartner Peer Insights (e-signature and digital content management for sales) this past year.

"It is extremely exhilarating to see customers convert from a quote to an actual order, and to experience how an innovative solution like GetAccept can completely transform the customer experience," said Gia-Thi Nguyen, Head of Operational Excellence, Siemens Digital Industries. "GetAccept gives our sales reps the tools to build and nurture relationships beyond and on top of our traditional CRM, making it a strong complementary solution to drive engagement. They are an emerging player with the scale to provide value at the enterprise level."

About GetAccept

GetAccept is an all-in-one sales platform combining video, live chat, proposal design, document tracking and e-signature to simplify the life of every sales team. Features such as personal video messaging, live chat and analytics are popular among sales, HR, customer success and development teams.

Founded in 2015 by Swedish entrepreneurs and Y Combinator alumni Samir Smajic, Mathias Thulin, Jonas Blanck and Carl Carell, the platform serves more than 25,000 users in more than 2,000 different enterprises across 40+ countries.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco with a team of 80 employees across the US, Sweden, United Kingdom, France, Norway and Denmark.

