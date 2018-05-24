Getaround Bolsters Transit in Seattle with Peer-to-Peer Carsharing

Unlike other rental car companies and corporations which add fleets of cars to city streets, Getaround sets a unique precedent with its entry into the Seattle market by reusing the cars people already own. According to a study by the University of California Transportation Sustainability Research Center, every shared car takes about 10 personal vehicles out of gridlock, alleviating congestion and reducing carbon emissions.

As peer-to-peer carsharing positively impacts pollution and urban mobility, it's quickly become the carshare benchmark, as well as a catalyst for growing local economies. Renting from people in your neighborhood, rather than a company that owns the fleet of cars, keeps the profit in the pockets of students, entrepreneurs, families and low wage earners who can make the most of the extra income.

"It's been our mission and vision from the beginning to effect change that has global impact, but also positive effects on local communities," said Getaround co-founder and CEO Sam Zaid. "Our platform gives earning power to owners, and provides a long-term flexible model for car ownership while also alleviating congestion in cities—which is why we're so excited to launch in Seattle and start lessening traffic."

To spearhead the Seattle launch, Zaid appointed Paul Erlandson as Seattle General Manager. Erlandson and his team have already added about 50 cars and counting to the platform locally in a modest four weeks. Most owners began earning at least $500 per month within the short pre-launch period, setting aside that extra money for summer vacations, festivals, and increasing living costs. Likewise, Seattle renters are being introduced to Getaround just in time for weekend camping and hiking trips, and any moving needs they might have at the tail end of spring cleaning. To-date, thousands of local renters and car owners have already signed up.

Erlandson has brought on dozens of employees to help ensure a successful expansion into Seattle, and has secured office space in Seattle's downtown business district. Additionally, Getaround has partnered with several auto-body shops and regional vendors to support the company's continued growth.

"What's great about Getaround is that so many people in Seattle who take public transit to avoid gridlock can now put their cars to work," said Erlandson. "They make money and help alleviate the traffic they were trying to avoid in the first place. We bring it full circle, which gives the city a chance to catch up with its booming population."

Getaround does not require signup fees, annual dues, or access cards, making it convenient and accessible for Seattle residents to join the carsharing community as owners or renters. Learn more, list your car, or signup and instantly book a trip by downloading the Getaround app or by visiting https://www.getaround.com.

