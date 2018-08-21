Getaround Brings Hourly, Keyless Carsharing to Miami

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Getaround, the carsharing platform that empowers users to instantly rent and drive great cars shared by people in their city, announced its availability in Miami. Car owners can reduce the financial burden of car ownership, and even make some fun money, by listing their car on the platform. People share everything from sporty convertibles to practical sedans and earn thousands in extra income. Each car is equipped with Getaround Connect™, a proprietary technology that enables people to rent, locate and unlock the car using the Getaround app. Residents and visitors of Miami can instantly rent nearby cars without meeting the owner to exchange keys or waiting in line at a rental car company.

"It's been our vision to drive change that has global impact, yet also positively affects local communities," said Sam Zaid, CEO and co-founder of Getaround. "Our platform radically disrupts traditional car ownership by empowering those with cars to earn money on an often idle asset, and providing those who choose to live car-free with a hassle-free and convenient way to grab a car when they need one."

In addition to creating economic opportunity for Miami locals, Getaround is investing in the South Florida area. Overseeing the Miami market is General Manager, Nick Chong, who has brought on a dozen local employees to help ensure a successful expansion into the area. Chong has also secured office space in Coral Gables and has partnered with several auto-body shops and regional vendors to support the company's continued growth.

"As a long time Miami local, I've been thrilled to have watched the city boom," said Chong. "With growth comes more people, more visitors and more cars on the road, resulting in congestion, traffic and a strain on our local transit system. Miami is ripe for a new, sustainable transportation option, and I'm confident Getaround will make an immediate impact on the city's traffic and congestion."

A study by the University of California Transportation Sustainability Research Center states that for every car shared about 10 are taken off the road. In turn, every 1,000 vehicles shared reduces up to 50M pounds of carbon dioxide, which means Getaround's community of users is helping take cars off the road and lessen toxic emissions.

Getaround does not require signup fees, annual fees, or access cards, making it convenient and accessible for Miami residents to join the carsharing community as owners or renters. Each trip is insured by Getaround's $1M insurance policy with 24/7 customer support and roadside assistance included. To learn more, list your car, or rent a car nearby, visit https://www.getaround.com.

