Getaround Launches Strategic Collaboration with TotalEnergies to Accelerate Carsharing Adoption and Reduce Carbon Emissions Globally

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getaround , the world's leading digital carsharing marketplace, today announced a strategic technical and commercial collaboration with TotalEnergies, a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale, to expand carsharing and reduce carbon emissions, including around shared electric vehicle charging, and leveraging TotalEnergies' service stations as carsharing service and mobility hubs. The partnership will advance both companies' sustainability goals as it expands access to shared vehicles in communities globally.

Having invested in Getaround's 2020 Series E funding round, the collaboration marks an expansion of TotalEnergies' commitment to Getaround and its digital, asset-light model, which enables users to book a wide variety of vehicles directly from the Getaround app 24/7, without ever having to meet anyone in person, carry an access card, wait in line, or coordinate picking up keys. The partnership aims to make it easier for vehicle owners who share their cars and light trucks on Getaround to access convenient charging, fueling, parking, maintenance, and other critical services while helping ensure those vehicles are readily accessible to those in need of transportation.

"TotalEnergies Ventures, the venture capital arm of TotalEnergies, invests in companies that support our Company's climate ambition to get to net Zero by 2050 together with society. We believe that Getaround, by providing carsharing around the world, is one of these game-changer companies. We are pleased to accompany them in their growth. This partnership recognizes that both moving from car ownership to carsharing and electric vehicles are pillars of a sustainable future," said Girish Nadkarni, CEO of TotalEnergies Ventures.

Getaround CEO Karim Bousta added, "Getaround's partnership with TotalEnergies, which operates in more than 130 countries, will accelerate our progress toward our vision of making our cities and communities around the world better places to live through carsharing. The research is clear that when carsharing is available, the number of vehicles on the road declines, and people not only drive less but also drive vehicles more appropriate for their use case, which can reduce household carbon emissions by up to 40%."

About Getaround

Getaround connects safe, convenient and affordable cars with people who need them to live and work. We are the world's first 100% digital carsharing marketplace with proprietary technology and data that make sharing vehicles superior to owning them. Our community includes guests who rely on our cars for on-demand mobility and hosts who share cars on our platform including those who operate their own carsharing businesses. Founded in 2009, today Getaround is active in over 850 cities across the U.S. and Europe. We support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal to "make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable." For more information, please visit Getaround.com , or download our iPhone or Android app.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

