Getaway And Walmart Announce New General Stores at Getaway Outposts Coming This Fall

The General Store by Walmart, a mini-retail experience at select Getaway Outposts, will include seasonal products, sourced from Walmart and curated by the outdoor experts at Getaway. Items may include hiking gear, leisure activities and campfire equipment including FujiFilm Camera, Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, Pendleton Outdoor Blanket and Burt's Bees lip balm to name a few. Everyday items will now be available at the Outpost, unlocking more free time and no longer requiring guests to travel off property if they forgot an item at home. At the time of check in for the next six months, guests will also receive Welcome Kits, which will include ingredients to make the ultimate camping treat, s'mores.

The General Store will also feature quality goods from small businesses within the community, furthering Getaway and Walmart's commitment to supporting local communities. The first General Store will open this August at Getaway Hill Country in Wimberly, TX, located near Austin and San Antonio. Additional retail General Stores will open through the end of the year at Getaway Machimoodus in Moodus, CT; Getaway Big Bear in Running Springs, CA; Getaway Western Catskills in Roscoe, NY; and Getaway Ozark Highlands in Osceola, MO.

"At Getaway, our mission is to help people disconnect and spend time in nature," said Carlos Becil, Chief Experience Officer at Getaway. "In partnering with Walmart, we are able to amplify our efforts to a larger audience and provide our guests with more free time, helping them prepare for their stays and enjoy the comforts of nature once they arrive."

Items on sale at The General Store by Walmart will also be available on Walmart.com via a Getaway shopping page, walmart.com/shop/getaway , for guests to shop in advance of their visit. Getaway guests who visit any Outpost over the next year will also receive a complimentary Walmart+ trial.

"Walmart's partnership with Getaway furthers our mission to help people Live Better no matter where they are," said Casey Schlaybaugh, Vice President, Brand Marketing, Walmart U.S. "We are going beyond just saving people money by enabling guests to maximize Getaway's experience and empowering them to spend more quality time with those who matter most."

Getaway offers guests disconnected stays in nature located less than a two-hour drive from major cities across the country. As a result of continued demand, Getaway, which has averaged above 84% occupancy over the year across Outposts, recently announced new Outposts opening, amounting to 28 total locations before the end of 2022. For more information on Getaway's new partnership with Walmart, visit journal.getaway.house/tips-and-tricks-for-your-getaway/ .

About Getaway

Getaway is a health and wellness hospitality company on a mission to make space in the world for free time, offering mindful escapes to tiny cabins nestled in nature where guests can take a break from work, WiFi, and routines. Getaway builds Outposts, collections of tiny cabins, within a two-hour drive of major cities, outfits them with the comforts of home, and rents them by the night. Everything about the experience, from the location of the land to the design of the cabins and the lack of WiFi and cell service, is designed to help guests unplug from the stress of daily life, reset, and embrace simple pleasures like nature and a campfire. Getaway has 19 Outposts with over 784 cabins outside of Atlanta, Austin and San Antonio, Boston, Charlotte and Raleigh, Chicago, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans and Baton Rouge, New York, Portland, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.getaway.house .

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

SOURCE Getaway