Getaway Changes its Name to Postcard Cabins

The destinations company known for its signature tiny cabins and nature stays announces a new name while remaining committed to providing meaningful experiences away from an always-on world

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getaway, the leading nature destinations company, today changes its name to Postcard Cabins. The new name aligns closely with the company's commitment to providing restorative respites in nature, away from an always-on world.

Since the company's inception in 2015, it has focused on creating more free time through experiences in nature that feel picture-perfect, like a postcard capturing a special moment in time. The new name will build on that foundation and better position the company to scale and offer more opportunities to deliver those experiences that create meaningful moments of connection, relaxation and reflection in nature.

"The company has always stood for slowing down, being thoughtful, investing in the relationships you care most about, and escaping our always-on culture. As it turns out, all of those things are present when you send a postcard," said Jon Staff, the company's Founder and CEO. "We remain committed to our amazing community and to our mission of offering peaceful retreats where guests can recharge and enjoy more free time in the simple beauty of nature."

Though the name has changed, guests can expect the same thoughtfully-designed cabins and commitment to the tranquil retreats that they have come to love. The company's signature branding will also remain the same.

For more information about Postcard Cabins, please visit our new website below.

About Postcard Cabins

Postcard Cabins is a leading brand in the outdoor accommodations space, on a mission to make nature accessible for everyone. With 29 locations conveniently situated within two hours of major U.S. cities, Postcard Cabins offers guests the perfect opportunity to disconnect from daily life and reconnect with nature. Set on expansive private woodlands, each Postcard Cabins Outpost balances privacy and community, creating transformative experiences for guests seeking more free time and meaningful connections in nature.

Media Contact:

Lexie Gracey

The LEDE Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Postcard Cabins