Getaway Continues to Support Black Community Fighting For Change by Recommitting to “A Year of Rest”

"My history with rest has always been one of reward. I had to do something, perhaps extreme, in order to feel like I was deserving of rest. I wanted to take action in shifting that narrative for myself and others," said Rachel Cargle. "A Year of Rest creates opportunity for members of the Black community to take time they may not typically dedicate to themselves to rest and recharge."

Getaway first partnered with Rachel Cargle to launch the initiative in June 2020 after her stay at Getaway when she experienced first-hand the benefits of disconnecting after a tumultuous first half of 2020. When Getaway initially announced 100 Nights of Rest, the company received over 3,000 heartfelt nominations in the first few hours - nearly 8,000 nominations total - and the initiative was extended to A Year of Rest to provide one year's worth of free nights to people who were nominated by friends, family and colleagues. Last year, Getaway selected a wide range of recipients including human rights attorneys, Neonatal ICU nurses, activists, poets and yoga instructors.

"Getaway has always strived to be a place where people can feel safe while enjoying time in nature and connecting with loved ones. It has always been important to the company to provide rest and access to nature to those who need it most and those working towards change," said Jon Staff, Getaway CEO and Founder. "This year, thanks to our partnership with Mailchimp, we are thrilled to recommit to Year of Rest by again providing 365 free Getaways to those in the Black community fighting for change."

To nominate a friend, family member, colleague or loved one for A Year of Rest, visit getaway.house .

About Getaway

Getaway is a health and wellness hospitality company on a mission to make space in the world for free time, offering mindful escapes to tiny cabins nestled in nature where guests can take a break from work, WiFi, and routines. Getaway builds Outposts, collections of tiny cabins, within a two-hour drive of major cities, outfits them with the comforts of home, and rents them by the night. Everything about the experience, from the location of the land to the design of the cabins and the lack of WiFi and cell service, is designed to help guests unplug from the stress of daily life, reset, and embrace simple pleasures like nature and a campfire. Getaway has 15 Outposts with over 580 cabins located outside of Atlanta, Austin and San Antonio, Boston, Charlotte and Raleigh, Chicago, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Portland, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.getaway.house .

