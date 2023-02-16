getawayGoGo Partners with Happy.Rentals for Distribution of their 2,500+ European Vacation Rentals to Last-Minute Travelers

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- getawayGoGo, an emerging last-minute online travel marketplace, is expanding its distribution in Europe through a partnership with vacation rental management company Happy.Rentals. The direct integration with them adds 2,500+ properties across 11 countries to the popular getawayGoGo marketplace.

"Happy.Rentals is partnering with getawayGoGo due to their innovative approach to the travel marketplace, which aligns with Happy.Rentals' own mission and business model," said Larisse Mercera, Marketing Director for Happy.Rentals.

According to a recent study from Transparent Intelligence in collaboration with getawayGoGo, there were over 175 million available nights that went unbooked at vacation rentals in the US in 2019, with revenue losses estimated at over $35 billion. getawayGoGo offers property managers a way to affordably promote and capture bookings for last-minute openings by enabling direct communication and booking with travelers for a flat $10 per booking rate, without added markups or service fees.

Happy.Rentals, a property management and rental company with over 2,500 European properties, offers a 360-degree property management service, with on-site managers ready to assist guests, owners, and properties with any needs that arise.

"We are excited to add the well managed and curated inventory of European vacation rentals from Happy.Rentals to getawayGoGo's global marketplace. By getawayGoGo creating a direct integration with their proprietary reservation and management software, Happy.Rentals can now offer their book-direct pricing to last-minute travelers for all their highly desirable European properties," says getawayGoGo founder Brad den Dulk.

With last-minute vacation booking trends of 36% in Western Europe, 44% in North America, 45% in the Caribbean, 65% in Central America and 46% in Oceania, property managers not only need a last-minute marketing strategy, but a dedicated last-minute marketplace to succeed. The partnership between Happy.Rentals and getawayGoGo provides them with the optimum tools they need to meet this demand while maximizing rental profits and minimizing rental vacancies.

To find out more about getawayGoGo, visit getawayGoGo.com. For more information about Happy.Rentals, visit Happy.Rentals.

About getawayGoGo

getawayGoGo, Inc., based in San Clemente, California, is a last-minute, book-direct vacation rental marketplace. getawayGoGo is designed to maximize occupancy and income for property managers by enabling direct communication with travelers and direct bookings with a unique $10 per booking flat-rate model. For travelers, its goal is to provide one place for quick and easy rental searches, communicating directly with property managers, and inexpensively booking rental properties at the last minute without a site service fee.

For more information about traveling with getawayGoGo visit getawayGoGo.com. To partner with getawayGoGo, visit getawaygogo.com/how-to-gogo-property-manager

About Happy.Rentals

Based in Lugano, Switzerland, Happy.Rentals provides professional holiday rental and property management services across Switzerland, Italy, France, Spain, Slovenia, Croatia, Greece, Belgium, Malta, Montenegro, and Hungary. Happy.Rentals' dedicated team of professionals take care of everything for both guests and homeowners, providing complete booking to departure assistance and management services. Begun in 2008 in the famous Lake Como area, it now has more than 35 local offices throughout Europe, offering a wide range of holiday homes for every budget, taste, and type of vacation: cosy mountain chalets, modern city studios, breath-taking luxury villas, and serene countryside retreats. For more information about Happy.Rentals, visit Happy.Rentals.

